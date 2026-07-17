Medical experts on SUDC needed
I'm preparing a more extensive article on the Shaw twins case and I need to chat with some qualified medical experts / forensic pathologists on Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood
Executive summary
I’m looking to connect with some qualified experts on SUDC (Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood) for the Shaw twins case.
If you have professional experience with SUDC, let me know including:
If you have observed SUDC post vaccination
Familiar with autopsy findings after SUDC and know onset intervals
Thanks!
Thank you for supporting these poor souls💕
"Sudden unexplained death in childhood"
Naw, here's an explanation:
Autism Pre-Conditioning & Normalization: Production Begins on Film 'Rain Man' in 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Architech
Pre-Programming on Shakespeare's World Stage: We've been played for fools while our children have been cast by .gov to pharmaceutical wolves who knew exactly what they were doing: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization-333
The wickedness on display in that ^ tragic article is incalculable.