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Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
4h

Thank you for supporting these poor souls💕

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4h

"Sudden unexplained death in childhood"

Naw, here's an explanation:

Autism Pre-Conditioning & Normalization: Production Begins on Film 'Rain Man' in 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Architech

Pre-Programming on Shakespeare's World Stage: We've been played for fools while our children have been cast by .gov to pharmaceutical wolves who knew exactly what they were doing: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization-333

The wickedness on display in that ^ tragic article is incalculable.

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