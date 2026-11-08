Executive summary
The easiest way to tell if you are talking to someone who is intellectually honest about the COVID vaccines is to ask them for their assessment of the Levi paper.
If they claim, like UPenn Professor Jeffrey Morris does, that there is nothing to see here, then you are dealing with someone who is intellectual dishonest. The AI analysis of Morris’s attack on the Levi paper is absolutely devastating.
What the paper found
37% higher non-COVID mortality in people who got Pfizer.
That’s a train wreck.
There is no other way to spin this.
Possible explanations for the results:
The Pfizer/Moderna groups weren’t really matched
Moderna reduces non-COVID all-cause mortality by 37%
The problems:
They were matched. Barbra Dickerman wrote 2 papers on COVID vaccines and VA data showing that crude demographic matching creates extremely good morbidity matching to nobody’s surprise. But Levi’s matching was MUCH stronger than what Dickerman did (more attributes and tighter matches). And he confirmed the matching by looking at the single most devastating statistic: prior cardiovascular hospitalization rates were matched. This is not a random marker — it's arguably the single most mortality-relevant clinical signal you can extract from administrative data. So we have no reason to believe the groups weren’t matched and every reason to believe they were.
There is no mechanism of action that could possibly explain how a COVID vaccine can reduce non-COVID all-cause mortality by 37%. If that were true, this would be the most amazing drug ever created. Moderna would be marketing their COVID vaccine as a fountain of youth. Everyone would be taking it. We’d have seen dramatic reduction in all cause mortality all over the world after rolling out the drug. No such data exists. If you plot cumulative COVID deaths over time for the world, the rollout of the vaccine didn’t change the slope one bit which means the COVID shots didn’t really save any lives. But people who opt to taking vaccines have lower mortality in general, but it is NOT caused by vaccines; it is 100% selection bias. People who opt for vaccines tend to have better access to healthcare.
The full discussion is here and it’s worth reading.
Dr. Adrian Wong false claims there is nothing to see here
Here’s a link to Dr. Wong’s analysis which claims the paper is misleading.
His argument in a nutshell:
However, because it lacks an unvaccinated comparison group and cannot eliminate baseline allocation bias or pre-existing comorbidity differences, it cannot possibly prove that Pfizer caused excess deaths or that mRNA vaccines are inherently dangerous.
You don’t need an unvaccinated comparison group. In fact due to the healthy vaccine effect, such a comparison would be extremely problematic. The simple fact that Dr. Wong seems to ignore is that if the vaccines are safe, the non-COVID all-cause mortality differences between the groups should be small. They aren’t.
As far as the pre-existing comorbidity differences or differences in allocation, that was already established as neutralized because they looked at the pre-vaccine hospitalization records of the two groups and they were very similar.
Moreover, they controlled for any small differences in the regression.
Dr. Wong failed to point that out.
Wong’s argument is like observing that two groups are identical on 100 different metrics except death, and they differ in only one factor: brand of vaccine, and saying that “well, you didn’t match on EVERY possible metric!”
Morris claims I am using the wrong AI
Professor Morris claims other AI’s support his analysis.
I couldn’t look at the Claude analysis because he made the link private.
I did continue his ChatGPT thread to the conclusion which was that vaccine toxicity is the most likely explanation for the data.
Morris claims he explains how his 3 factors explain the observation, but he never shows how these effects ALL act in the same direction
His article goes over possible uncertainties but he never advances a coherent explanation consistent with Pfizer is 100% safe. That is, he doesn’t show how any of the factors he cited can explain the NCACM difference. No computations.
He says it’s a combination of factors, but stops at that:
The AI analysis catches the deception; it’s a great read.
Morris never does what is required to justify his position; he avoids it.
He just says “these 3 things can cause a mortality difference.”
The problem is that they can’t possibly cause a mortality difference of the size observed.
The bottom line
The COVID vaccines were deadly.
They should be taken off the market.
It is absolutely appalling that businesses and schools forced people to take a vaccine that can increase mortality by 37%. But nobody is willing to talk about it, and no business has formally apologized for their mistake.
Those who want to talk about, like Professor Morris, cherry pick the evidence to support their point of view. The AI analysis of Morris’s attack on the Levi paper is devastating.
Where is the outrage?
Every member of Congress should be shocked by this paper.
There is simply no credible explanation other than vaccine toxicity. Even Professor can not identify a more likely explanation for the data.
They should be calling for replication of this study in all 50 states.
Don’t they want to know that they were likely responsible for over 500,000 American deaths?
Can you name one member of Congress doing that? With 535 members, you’d think that there would be at least one honest member speaking out asking for similar studies to be done, wouldn’t you?
Not one.
This is not some trivial issue. It’s likely we just killed 500,000 Americans and nobody wants to talk about it?
Summary
The Levi paper is clear: 37% higher mortality if you got Pfizer.
None of the critics can identify a more likely explanation than vaccine toxicity.
Yet nobody is calling for more studies to replicate the Levi study.
And the Levi study was rejected by around 12 journals before being published showing you just how corrupt “science” is.
I believe no matter what we’re told or think is true, the Covid jabs are an intentional depopulation event of mass deceptions, lies, fake studies, propaganda, and true crimes against humanity. Until these truths are out in the open and on all media outlets, people will still believe the medical political cartel system that is in place to deceive. It really doesn’t matter which pharmaceutical company produced the worst Covid jabs, it matters that they were produced, and injected into innocent people who trusted, intentionally causing mass injury and death. It’s factual because mainstream drs are ignoring the C-jab injured. If it wasn’t intentional people would receive help. My experience with friends and family is their drs are passing them around to many other drs without anyone helping them at all. They all fear loosing their medical licenses for leaking the truth. Sad state of affairs. Gene therapy drugs are not vaccines. And EAU drugs cannot legally be mandated. One huge scam……disgusting, criminal and infuriating.
** A real chance to stop the evil mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" experimentation on humans **
After FOIA requests and appeals (starting in 2023), a Citizen's Petition that asks the FDA to classify the mRNA shots as gene therapy products (in accordance with the FDA's own guidance) was filed, but the FDA failed to issue a ruling within the required timeframe...
The Petition was not approved or denied, so the fate of this Petition was stuck in limbo (as were any subsequent actions/consequences)...
Until a mandamus lawsuit was filed to force this Citizen's Petition out of limbo.
The government has been ordered to respond.
This is NOT a criminal or civil lawsuit. As much as I personally want Fauci, Collins, Walensky, Marks, Bourla, Bancel, Baric, Gates, Becerra, Austin, Murthy, etc, etc, etc to face righteous punishment here on earth for their evil crimes against humanity, this mandamus lawsuit is NOT the vehicle that can make that happen...
This lawsuit is asking for a writ of mandamus which is a court order compelling a government official or agency to perform a specific duty that they are legally obligated to fulfill.
Therefore, this mandamus lawsuit could only be brought against the CURRENT government officials (RFK Jr in his official capacity as HHS Secretary, and Pete Hegseth in his official capacity as Secretary of DoD/DoW).
This lawsuit asks the court to make 2 orders:
"The Pentagon owes Congress a report. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Defense Department 'may not conduct (directly or by contract)' any test of a biological agent on a civilian population. Medical research is allowed only with INFORMED CONSENT, and only after the Armed Services Committees get 'a full accounting' of the plans 30 days ahead. Count I asks the court to make Secretary Hegseth file that report for the mRNA COVID shots.
FDA owes an answer. Under 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2), FDA has 180 days to rule on a citizen petition. Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 asks FDA to classify the mRNA shots as gene therapy products instead of vaccines. Those 180 days ran out on December 13, 2025. Count II asks the court to make FDA, and HHS Secretary Kennedy above it, rule."
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/breaking-rfk-jr-fda-and-dod-answer
"IoJ's citizen petition FDA-2025-P-1807, raising 32 problems with the mRNA shots, including the SV40 DNA contamination...FDA has a duty to stop contaminated shots under laws no emergency waiver overrides. We're asking FDA to stop mRNA in its ENTIRETY."
"Each agency's duty is different, and every one could open the way to taking the mRNA shots off the market and calling them what they are, which is not a vaccine. The petition at the heart of the case asks FDA to declare the shots ADULTERATED over DNA contamination, including the SV40 promoter in this article, and to impose an immediate CLINICAL HOLD".
"The government just answered... the government's lawyer wrote back. He confirmed he received the papers and asked for 30 MORE DAYS to respond, because the filings are that big. The government is using that time to get ready, and our side has to get ready too."
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/2-new-mrna-shots-approved-as-health
I (Kelly) am not affiliated with Interest of Justice or this lawsuit...and I am NOT a lawyer, so if there are any corrections/additions necessary, please chime in...
But I am trying to spread the word about this potentially consequential mandamus lawsuit!...
Because I believe that compelling these government agencies to issue that report and rule on that Citizen's Petition (forcing things out of limbo) will present the next steps to take, even if that step is to appeal an unfavorable decision.
I have personally donated. I am asking those who are able (and feel so inclined) to please consider helping this lawsuit in this fight to remove these diabolical, illegal, and intentionally injurious & deadly gene "therapy" bioweapon injections & genetic transfection platform.
Link for Donations to help fund this lawsuit:
https://interestofjustice.org/stop-covid-vaccines-now/index.html
Thank you and Blessings to All.
If you're still reading this...some further background on the petition & mandamus lawsuit...
"FDA warns gene therapy DNA caused cancer, and IoJ’s petition now before a federal judge asks why the COVID shots got a pass...mRNA Devils in the Details. FDA's own rules define gene therapy by its mechanism of action, and the COVID shots meet that definition"
"Mechanism of action is the whole case...FDA doesn't classify a product by what the maker calls it. It has a legal duty to classify it by what the product does inside the body, its MECHANISM OF ACTION. This is a very big deal."
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/fda-warns-gene-therapy-dna-caused
"FDA’s 2020 guidance document 'Human Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases' defines gene therapy products:
'The FDA generally considers human gene therapy products to include all products that mediate their effects by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material... Some examples of gene therapy products include nucleic acids (e.g., plasmids, in vitro transcribed ribonucleic acid (RNA))'..."
"Moderna Damn Well Knew! They Told the SEC.
In their Q2 2020 SEC filing—a mandatory legal disclosure subject to federal securities laws—Moderna made a stunning admission..
'Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.'
This wasn’t buried in some obscure document. This was in their securities filing. They were legally required to tell investors the truth about regulatory classification.
BioNTech founder Dr. Ugur Sahin said in 2014…
'One would expect the classification of an mRNA drug to be a biologic, gene therapy, or somatic cell therapy.'
Both manufacturers expected gene therapy classification.
The sudden reclassification as 'vaccines' wasn’t science—it was purely regulatory manipulation."
"The evidence we now have—FDA’s own words, Moderna’s SEC filings, the manufacturer admissions—cannot be disputed.
They defined gene therapy. mRNA fits the definition. They authorized it anyway without following gene therapy protocols.
That’s not a regulatory oversight. That’s fraud."
"Billions of people worldwide received experimental gene therapy products while being told they were getting traditional vaccines. They were denied the informed consent that gene therapy requires. They were denied the long-term safety monitoring that gene therapy requires. They were denied the truth.
And the agency responsible for protecting them is still—to this day—refusing to answer basic questions about what they authorized."...
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/breaking-fda-issues-gene-therapy
The Nuremberg Code
"Seven Nazi doctors were hanged for experimenting on people without consent, and the ten rules from their 1947 trial still stand...Seven executions, ten rules, and a first rule IoJ's case and petition still stand on"...
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/seven-nazi-doctors-were-hanged-for