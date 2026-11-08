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AMV
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I believe no matter what we’re told or think is true, the Covid jabs are an intentional depopulation event of mass deceptions, lies, fake studies, propaganda, and true crimes against humanity. Until these truths are out in the open and on all media outlets, people will still believe the medical political cartel system that is in place to deceive. It really doesn’t matter which pharmaceutical company produced the worst Covid jabs, it matters that they were produced, and injected into innocent people who trusted, intentionally causing mass injury and death. It’s factual because mainstream drs are ignoring the C-jab injured. If it wasn’t intentional people would receive help. My experience with friends and family is their drs are passing them around to many other drs without anyone helping them at all. They all fear loosing their medical licenses for leaking the truth. Sad state of affairs. Gene therapy drugs are not vaccines. And EAU drugs cannot legally be mandated. One huge scam……disgusting, criminal and infuriating.

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Kelly Reardon
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** A real chance to stop the evil mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" experimentation on humans **

After FOIA requests and appeals (starting in 2023), a Citizen's Petition that asks the FDA to classify the mRNA shots as gene therapy products (in accordance with the FDA's own guidance) was filed, but the FDA failed to issue a ruling within the required timeframe...

The Petition was not approved or denied, so the fate of this Petition was stuck in limbo (as were any subsequent actions/consequences)...

Until a mandamus lawsuit was filed to force this Citizen's Petition out of limbo.

The government has been ordered to respond.

This is NOT a criminal or civil lawsuit. As much as I personally want Fauci, Collins, Walensky, Marks, Bourla, Bancel, Baric, Gates, Becerra, Austin, Murthy, etc, etc, etc to face righteous punishment here on earth for their evil crimes against humanity, this mandamus lawsuit is NOT the vehicle that can make that happen...

This lawsuit is asking for a writ of mandamus which is a court order compelling a government official or agency to perform a specific duty that they are legally obligated to fulfill.

Therefore, this mandamus lawsuit could only be brought against the CURRENT government officials (RFK Jr in his official capacity as HHS Secretary, and Pete Hegseth in his official capacity as Secretary of DoD/DoW).

This lawsuit asks the court to make 2 orders:

"The Pentagon owes Congress a report. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Defense Department 'may not conduct (directly or by contract)' any test of a biological agent on a civilian population. Medical research is allowed only with INFORMED CONSENT, and only after the Armed Services Committees get 'a full accounting' of the plans 30 days ahead. Count I asks the court to make Secretary Hegseth file that report for the mRNA COVID shots.

FDA owes an answer. Under 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2), FDA has 180 days to rule on a citizen petition. Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 asks FDA to classify the mRNA shots as gene therapy products instead of vaccines. Those 180 days ran out on December 13, 2025. Count II asks the court to make FDA, and HHS Secretary Kennedy above it, rule."

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/breaking-rfk-jr-fda-and-dod-answer

"IoJ's citizen petition FDA-2025-P-1807, raising 32 problems with the mRNA shots, including the SV40 DNA contamination...FDA has a duty to stop contaminated shots under laws no emergency waiver overrides. We're asking FDA to stop mRNA in its ENTIRETY."

"Each agency's duty is different, and every one could open the way to taking the mRNA shots off the market and calling them what they are, which is not a vaccine. The petition at the heart of the case asks FDA to declare the shots ADULTERATED over DNA contamination, including the SV40 promoter in this article, and to impose an immediate CLINICAL HOLD".

"The government just answered... the government's lawyer wrote back. He confirmed he received the papers and asked for 30 MORE DAYS to respond, because the filings are that big. The government is using that time to get ready, and our side has to get ready too."

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/2-new-mrna-shots-approved-as-health

I (Kelly) am not affiliated with Interest of Justice or this lawsuit...and I am NOT a lawyer, so if there are any corrections/additions necessary, please chime in...

But I am trying to spread the word about this potentially consequential mandamus lawsuit!...

Because I believe that compelling these government agencies to issue that report and rule on that Citizen's Petition (forcing things out of limbo) will present the next steps to take, even if that step is to appeal an unfavorable decision.

I have personally donated. I am asking those who are able (and feel so inclined) to please consider helping this lawsuit in this fight to remove these diabolical, illegal, and intentionally injurious & deadly gene "therapy" bioweapon injections & genetic transfection platform.

Link for Donations to help fund this lawsuit:

https://interestofjustice.org/stop-covid-vaccines-now/index.html

Thank you and Blessings to All.

If you're still reading this...some further background on the petition & mandamus lawsuit...

"FDA warns gene therapy DNA caused cancer, and IoJ’s petition now before a federal judge asks why the COVID shots got a pass...mRNA Devils in the Details. FDA's own rules define gene therapy by its mechanism of action, and the COVID shots meet that definition"

"Mechanism of action is the whole case...FDA doesn't classify a product by what the maker calls it. It has a legal duty to classify it by what the product does inside the body, its MECHANISM OF ACTION. This is a very big deal."

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/fda-warns-gene-therapy-dna-caused

"FDA’s 2020 guidance document 'Human Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases' defines gene therapy products:

'The FDA generally considers human gene therapy products to include all products that mediate their effects by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material... Some examples of gene therapy products include nucleic acids (e.g., plasmids, in vitro transcribed ribonucleic acid (RNA))'..."

"Moderna Damn Well Knew! They Told the SEC.

In their Q2 2020 SEC filing—a mandatory legal disclosure subject to federal securities laws—Moderna made a stunning admission..

'Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.'

This wasn’t buried in some obscure document. This was in their securities filing. They were legally required to tell investors the truth about regulatory classification.

BioNTech founder Dr. Ugur Sahin said in 2014…

'One would expect the classification of an mRNA drug to be a biologic, gene therapy, or somatic cell therapy.'

Both manufacturers expected gene therapy classification.

The sudden reclassification as 'vaccines' wasn’t science—it was purely regulatory manipulation."

"The evidence we now have—FDA’s own words, Moderna’s SEC filings, the manufacturer admissions—cannot be disputed.

They defined gene therapy. mRNA fits the definition. They authorized it anyway without following gene therapy protocols.

That’s not a regulatory oversight. That’s fraud."

"Billions of people worldwide received experimental gene therapy products while being told they were getting traditional vaccines. They were denied the informed consent that gene therapy requires. They were denied the long-term safety monitoring that gene therapy requires. They were denied the truth.

And the agency responsible for protecting them is still—to this day—refusing to answer basic questions about what they authorized."...

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/breaking-fda-issues-gene-therapy

The Nuremberg Code

"Seven Nazi doctors were hanged for experimenting on people without consent, and the ten rules from their 1947 trial still stand...Seven executions, ten rules, and a first rule IoJ's case and petition still stand on"...

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/seven-nazi-doctors-were-hanged-for

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