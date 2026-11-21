Executive summary

A new paper published in the Journal of Independent Medicine from Brian Hooker and Josh Mitteldorf, Health Correlates of Vaccination: Lessons from Florida’s Medicaid, finds that unvaccinated kids are far healthier than vaccinated kids. Check out the infographic above created by @julie4butte5.

As expected, Professor Morris says the paper is flawed.

As expected, AlterAI points out that Morris’s critique, while landing some legitimate punches, is biased. It concludes that the data to resolve the ambiguity is sitting behind firewalls, something Morris never mentions:

Josh Mitteldorf independently arrived at the exact same conclusion as AlterAI: the data is there, why not give us access to it so we can stop speculating?

Summary

If vaccines are so beneficial, why is everyone hiding the dispositive data?

Baffling, for sure!

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