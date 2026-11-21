Executive summary
A new paper published in the Journal of Independent Medicine from Brian Hooker and Josh Mitteldorf, Health Correlates of Vaccination: Lessons from Florida’s Medicaid, finds that unvaccinated kids are far healthier than vaccinated kids. Check out the infographic above created by @julie4butte5.
As expected, Professor Morris says the paper is flawed.
As expected, AlterAI points out that Morris’s critique, while landing some legitimate punches, is biased. It concludes that the data to resolve the ambiguity is sitting behind firewalls, something Morris never mentions:
Josh Mitteldorf independently arrived at the exact same conclusion as AlterAI: the data is there, why not give us access to it so we can stop speculating?
Summary
If vaccines are so beneficial, why is everyone hiding the dispositive data?
Baffling, for sure!
Thank you for sharing this objective perspective. Morris, like all educated voices that "debunk" any study which implies any association between vaccination and chronic disease, can never cite any studies that are done correctly (by their standards) which show no statistically significant differences between unvaccinated and vaccinated kids. That is the elephant in the room.
Dr. Ladapo (FL’s Surgeon General) is a true American hero. His quiet work to challenge the narrative written by Pharma-based medicine needs all of our support.