Published in JAMA in June 13, 2022: Comparative Safety of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 Vaccines in a Nationwide Cohort of US Veterans | Vaccination | JAMA Internal Medicine | JAMA Network was . Dickerman and colleagues analyzed carefully matched data from 433 ,672 US veterans during 38 weeks of follow-up.

They found that the Pfizer vaccine, among other things, elevates your risk of heart attack by 36% [95% CI: 1.20 -1.53] compared to those who took the Moderna vaccine.

This is only seen on page 50 of a 58 page supplement (eTable 5).

eTable 5. Secondary Analysis Without Censoring Incident SARS-CoV-2 Infections During the Follow-up: Estimated Risks of Potential Adverse Events

From eTable 5

Neurologic and Hematologic events were very similar, which is a good indicator that the groups were otherwise well matched.

Here are the events of interest that they looked at that were elevated in the table along with the risk ratio (RR) numbers and 95% CI intervals:

Hemorrhagic stroke: 1.24 (0.72, 1.44)

Ischemic stroke: 1.18 (1.02, 1.28)

Myocardial infarction: 1.36 (1.20, 1.53)

Other thromboembolic: 1.24 (1.10, 1.38)

Myocarditis or pericarditis: 1.92 (1.00, 2.50)

Arrhythmia: 1.13 (1.02, 1.17)

Kidney injury: 1.21 (1.13, 1.35)

Pneumonia: 1.23 (1.12, 1.34)

So only 8 out of 14 adverse events were significantly elevated in Pfizer recipients.

You can’t get much safer than that, can you? (I’m being sarcastic)

Unbiased AI analysis of this paper

This unbiased AI analysis of this paper shows that they did not show the raw data and also chose to convey the results using absolute numbers rather than the more important relative risk numbers.

The AI analysis is a very interesting read; a case study on how to make unsafe vaccines look safe!

I asked my question because I don’t think any vaccine is worse than the COVID vaccine:

Summary

Safe vaccines don’t increase your risk of a heart attack by over 36%…. they just don’t.

You don’t need a medical degree to be able to state that.

Yet, no doctor in America will acknowledge the obvious because they’d lose their license if they did.

What makes this study very troubling is that this is a risk ratio between two deadly vaccines. I can pretty much guarantee you that neither COVID vaccine reduces your heart attack risk. Have you ever heard of a cardiologist who had less business after the COVID shots were introduced?

So it means your absolute risk increase of having a heart attack if you got the Pfizer vaccine is highly likely to be a lot higher than 36% because the comparison (Moderna) was likely unsafe as well.

How much higher than 36% is your risk increase? We don’t know because they keep the data secret so we are unlikely to be able to find out.

You cannot compare these rates to the full population because vaccinated patients are generally healthier.

But you absolutely can compare these rates with VA veterans opting for OTHER vaccines. People like Ziyad Al-Aly could access that data, but he’d never get such a study approved because that would answer the question once and for all. But why would anyone risk letting the truth get out when keeping the data hidden saves people from having to deal with the painful truth that the medical community recommended a kill shot? So we are never going to know.

It’s a shame that the mainstream media and mainstream medical community will bury this information and keep on recommending the shots and that the researchers who could surface the statistics we need to determine the absolute risk are not permitted to do so, isn’t it?

