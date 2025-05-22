Executive summary

Here’s the method, the Kirsch Scientific Dispute Resolution Protocol (KSDRP), which I designed for settling questions like my current debate: “Did the COVID vaccines kill >save?”

Adjust rules as appropriate for your specific question.

Mutually agree on 2 or more human judges Each side chooses: A publicly available data source AI Chatbot (ChatGPT or Grok) The data source must be record level data, at least 1M records, and contain at least: date of birth date of death (blank if alive) (outcome in our case) date of first vaccination (intervention in our case) Each side convinces their Chatbot that they got it right and to get the Chatbot to give a final confidence level. The chatbot is told to opine based ONLY on the data source as the sole input on the question, but any analysis of that data and external facts like “Pfizer was shipped in Jan, but Moderna shipped later” is fair game for input. But the data that is being analyzed to determine the to is restricted to the data source. The parties exchange chatbot links. Now each side attempts to redpill the other person’s chat thread drawing from the 2 data sources and probability and statistics The parties then send the two chat links to the judges to review the sessions. Each judge writes a tentative decision. Each party then reviews the decision and writes a rebuttal to each judge Judges review the rebuttals to their decision and issue final opinion.

This works for questions like whether the COVID shots impacted deaths where we can MEASURE the outcomes (deaths in this case) to two groups who were given a differential intervention (one got vaxxed the other didn’t).

What do you think?