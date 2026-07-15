Kirsch Capital update
I started an investment fund in my copious spare time while not analyzing vaccine data. I applied the learnings from vaccine data analysis to the stock market. Here's what happened.
Kirsch Capital is currently accepting inquiries from qualified clients. Individuals generally must have at least $2.7 million in qualifying net worth (this is an SEC requirement).
For additional information, email jason@kirschcapital.com.
If you're aware of a diversified equal weighted public-equity fund with better actual performance over the same period, I'd love to hear about it in the comments. The only reason I got into this business is because I couldn’t find one I could invest in with better real-time performance!
This communication is for informational purposes and constitutes a general solicitation under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. Interests may be sold only to investors whose accredited-investor status has been verified and who satisfy the fund’s other eligibility requirements. Simulated performance is hypothetical and does not represent actual fund performance during the simulated period. The same investment methodology was used during both the simulated and actual performance periods. Past performance is not indicative of future results. An investment involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
$2.7 million? Are you sure you know your reader base? GTFOH
It looks like it has done petty well.
I am only about $2.3 million short, so I think I will have to wait a while.