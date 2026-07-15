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Ed's avatar
Ed
2h

$2.7 million? Are you sure you know your reader base? GTFOH

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
2h

It looks like it has done petty well.

I am only about $2.3 million short, so I think I will have to wait a while.

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