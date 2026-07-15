Performance beginning April 28, 2026 reflects actual Class B results, net of applicable fees and expenses. There are 41 stocks in the portfolio, all equal weighted.

Kirsch Capital is currently accepting inquiries from qualified clients. Individuals generally must have at least $2.7 million in qualifying net worth (this is an SEC requirement).

For additional information, email jason@kirschcapital.com.

If you're aware of a diversified equal weighted public-equity fund with better actual performance over the same period, I'd love to hear about it in the comments. The only reason I got into this business is because I couldn’t find one I could invest in with better real-time performance!