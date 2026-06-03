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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
1d

Streamed on: Jun 5, 2025

Steve Kirsch and Dr. Pierre Kory have a powerful and emotional discussion about one of the most heartbreaking and grossly under-examined tragedies of our time: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

https://rumble.com/v6u93iz-episode-180-blowing-the-lid-off-sids.html

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

A kidnapper always gags their victims to prevent the sounding of the alarm.

This is the system gagging the whistleblowers so they can continue poisoning the world and profiting from the havoc.

Thank you for exposong this atrocity Mr. Kirsch. Please give this a glance, it might make your hair stand on end:

Autism Pre-Conditioning & Normalization: Production Begins on Film 'Rain Man' in 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Architechs: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization-333

All of this sickness and misery has been planned out in advance for over a century.

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