If you still trust the CDC, stop reading.

For everyone else….welcome to reality.

Chances are….you’ve probably felt it. Something’s off with the “health advice” we’ve been sold. Your doctor parrots the same talking points, your questions get you labeled “difficult,” and every “solution” comes in pill form, conveniently made by the same companies funding the guidelines.

Coincidence? Sure. And I’m the Easter Bunny.

Here’s the truth:

Millions of people feel betrayed by pharma, by captured agencies, and by those we once trusted to protect us.

The fallout?

Vaccine injuries denied.

Deadly hospital protocols.

A mass poisoning event, hidden in plain sight and still defended by “experts.”

How do we convince the majority to stop pretending everything’s fine.

It’s not.

That’s why I’m proud to join The Courage in Health Series, a free online summit happening November 1–9.

I’ll be speaking alongside 30 fearless voices, including Dr. Peter McCullough, Aaron Siri, Mary Holland, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Mikki Willis, and many others who’ve had the courage to tell the truth when it wasn’t convenient (or profitable).

They’ll share what you won’t hear on mainstream news media:

How to detox from pharmaceutical and environmental toxins

What’s really going on with vaccine injuries, and how people are recovering

Real, science-backed health strategies (not the kind “fact-checked” by Pfizer)

And yes…the dark truth about organ harvesting

Register free: https://www.speaker.salon/a/2148150406/NdLD4WJJ

In a world drowning in propaganda, truth is rebellion — and courage is the cure.

Join me. And bring a friend or two.