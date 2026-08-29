Just 59 views of this paper that should be front page news. The COVID vaccine, which causes your body to produce spike protein which disrupts the blood-brain barrier is unsafe by design should never have been put on the market.

Executive summary

The new Jmii paper, “SARS-CoV-2 disrupts the integrity of a human blood-brain barrier model in the absence of infection” is the latest confirmation that the spike protein generated from the COVID vaccine can dislodge the blood-brain barrier (BBB) which can lead to all sorts of temporary and/or permanent neurological injuries including death.

In short, the COVID vaccine is inherently unsafe by design.

Given to perfectly healthy people, it can leave you with permanent and severe neurological damage. Or dead.

This has happened to people who take the COVID shots and now we have further confirmation of the mechanism because the Jmii paper replicates other studies (one as early as 2020) and it also aligns with autopsy findings demonstrating vaccines breach of the BBB.

It’s a violation of medical ethics to give these shots, but it’s legal because they are FDA approved.

The COVID vaccines should be taken off the market. Now.

AI analysis

Grok

Shows other studies confirmed disruption of the blood-brain barrier. Claims the levels of spike are unknown in the human body, but notes autopsies confirm that vaccine spike makes it way into the brain. So we know it happens. We just don’t know how frequently it happens because nobody is studying that.

AlterAI

AlterAI didn’t mince words: Take it off the market. Now.

For more information

I first learned about it on X from someone in Prague!

Summary

The Jmii paper should be front page news that the health authorities got it wrong and the mainstream media amplified it and tricked people into getting a deadly vaccine.

So we now know that severe permanent neurological vaccine injuries (including death) were not coincidences. They are a totally expected result of giving billions of people an unsafe vaccine.

And the worst part is they never warned you about this (and still don’t). The warning label should read:

“May cause permanent neurological injury or death.”

But we can’t even get that.

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