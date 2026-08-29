Executive summary
The new Jmii paper, “SARS-CoV-2 disrupts the integrity of a human blood-brain barrier model in the absence of infection” is the latest confirmation that the spike protein generated from the COVID vaccine can dislodge the blood-brain barrier (BBB) which can lead to all sorts of temporary and/or permanent neurological injuries including death.
In short, the COVID vaccine is inherently unsafe by design.
Given to perfectly healthy people, it can leave you with permanent and severe neurological damage. Or dead.
This has happened to people who take the COVID shots and now we have further confirmation of the mechanism because the Jmii paper replicates other studies (one as early as 2020) and it also aligns with autopsy findings demonstrating vaccines breach of the BBB.
It’s a violation of medical ethics to give these shots, but it’s legal because they are FDA approved.
The COVID vaccines should be taken off the market. Now.
AI analysis
Grok
Shows other studies confirmed disruption of the blood-brain barrier. Claims the levels of spike are unknown in the human body, but notes autopsies confirm that vaccine spike makes it way into the brain. So we know it happens. We just don’t know how frequently it happens because nobody is studying that.
AlterAI didn’t mince words: Take it off the market. Now.
For more information
I first learned about it on X from someone in Prague!
Summary
The Jmii paper should be front page news that the health authorities got it wrong and the mainstream media amplified it and tricked people into getting a deadly vaccine.
So we now know that severe permanent neurological vaccine injuries (including death) were not coincidences. They are a totally expected result of giving billions of people an unsafe vaccine.
And the worst part is they never warned you about this (and still don’t). The warning label should read:
“May cause permanent neurological injury or death.”
But we can’t even get that.
In the last 70 years, since the Well Baby program started, in the 1950s, people began to take their children to doctors regularly for vaccines. I was a young trusting mother who was in the program...and didn't think to question the items in the vaccines. I knew at the time that aluminum caused brain damage; mercury caused Mad hatter's Disease (women who worked with mercury in the hat industry went mad); and I also knew that formaldehyde was embalming fluid. If I had known these items were in the vaccines my child received, I would never have let him receive vaccines.. I learned how dangerous vaccines were, after he had a serious reaction and could have died. It was a miracle he survived. In 2010, I came across a book Vaccination is NOT Immunization by Dr. Tim O'She. he listed all the noxious items that were in childhood vaccines. There is another book, which lists them, too. Forbidden Facts by Gavin de Becker. The items in vaccines are carried by the bloodstream and affect the glands in the brain, which contribute to thinking, learning, memory, logic, behavioral development, motor skills, speech, balance, coordination and more. Is it any wonder that mental illness is rampant in the our country.
….. thus the turbo brain cancers as well. 😡