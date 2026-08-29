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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
10h

In the last 70 years, since the Well Baby program started, in the 1950s, people began to take their children to doctors regularly for vaccines. I was a young trusting mother who was in the program...and didn't think to question the items in the vaccines. I knew at the time that aluminum caused brain damage; mercury caused Mad hatter's Disease (women who worked with mercury in the hat industry went mad); and I also knew that formaldehyde was embalming fluid. If I had known these items were in the vaccines my child received, I would never have let him receive vaccines.. I learned how dangerous vaccines were, after he had a serious reaction and could have died. It was a miracle he survived. In 2010, I came across a book Vaccination is NOT Immunization by Dr. Tim O'She. he listed all the noxious items that were in childhood vaccines. There is another book, which lists them, too. Forbidden Facts by Gavin de Becker. The items in vaccines are carried by the bloodstream and affect the glands in the brain, which contribute to thinking, learning, memory, logic, behavioral development, motor skills, speech, balance, coordination and more. Is it any wonder that mental illness is rampant in the our country.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
10h

….. thus the turbo brain cancers as well. 😡

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