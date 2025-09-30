Executive summary

This is data from Japan. It is meticulously collected. From what I can tell, it’s even better than the Czech data in terms of accuracy.

It shows that every single time you got a new shot, the group with which got the new shot had their mortality shoot up after a brief delay. It happens every single time.

You can try this yourself here which is a website created by Kenji Fujikawa. You can follow him on X.

First the cumulative hazard(t) charts

Hazard(t) is essentially the mortality rate: hazard(t)= -ln(1-MR(t))

Cum hazard(t) should follow a straight line (technically an exponential line) if there is nothing going on:

But look at what it looks like for those who got 2 shots. See the difference? The unvaccinated is a straight line. The dose 2 line is straight but then diverges as people in the group get the life saving shot. If the shot saves lives, it should diverge downwards, not upwards. There aren’t two ways to spin this; it’s a fixed cohort. Even if you gave it to the least healthy people, it is supposed to reduce mortality, not increase it.

If the shots were safe, if there was a COVID wave, there would be a “bump” and the slope would return to parallel to the baseline. This was not a safe vaccine.

These charts show that the group with more vaccines (green line) always aligns with, then breaks up and away from fewer vaccine group (blue line) every single time

Dose 1 and 2 vs. Dose 0. The vaccinated do worse over time.

Dose 2 vs. Dose 1. More doses, more deaths.

Dose 3 vs. Dose 2. Dose 3 recipients do progressively worse over time. But healthier people alway opt for the latest dose so they should have lower mortality.

Dose 4 vs. 3. Again, those getting the next vaccine shot have HIGHER mortality.

Dose 5 vs. 4. Again, more doses higher mortality but things are getting closer.

Doses 6 vs. 5. Again, more doses higher mortality.

Dose 7 vs. 6: Similar mortality. Shorter time window, fewer number of people in the categories.

Summary

Thanks to Kenji for putting this tool together.

It doesn’t get any more obvious than this.

The method used to compare the cohorts here is standard epidemiology (risk ratio in this case comparing cumulative mortality risk).

The deaths/week curves are aligned over a short period, then diverge.

This is either the greatest set of “coincidences” of all time, or the COVID shots are unsafe.

