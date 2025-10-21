Japan CMRR data website shows clear mortality increase caused by the COVID shot
Kenji Fujikawa, a city council member in Japan, put up an amazing website with the latest Japan record level data. It uses a standard epidemiological method CMRR: cumulative mortality rate ratio.
Executive summary
Website: https://medicalfacts.info/kcor.rb
It shows that each time people get another shot, their mortality rate relative to those who didn’t get the extra shot diverges upwards (more harm).
This is likely why excess deaths in Japan have risen with no end in sight since the COVID vaccine rollout. Not a coincidence. Aligns with every time they give a shot as you can see for yourself below.
Using the website
Creator: Kenji Fujikawa
These are fixed cohort analyses done using data from multiple cities in Japan.
The date is the enrollment date for the fixed cohorts.
To use the site:
pick an enrollment date where there is data for the dose of interest
Chose the doses: N and N-1
adjust the slider to align the deaths/week of the curves at baseline and shortly after (matching the mortality rates)
You’ll find, to the amazement of the pro-vax crowd, that if you compare dose N vs N-1, your mortality will break upwards meaning the vaccine is increasing your risk of death…. or it’s just a weird coincidence (no chance of that IMHO).
CMRR method
The ratio of cumulative deaths/week is a very legitimate method. Epidemiologists don’t like it because the data shows that they got it all wrong about the COVID shots as you can EASILY demonstrate for yourself.
Every time you compare the two cohorts, the more vaccinated cohort will have mortality even though they tracked at the start. This is NOT NORMAL. If they track at the start, they should continue to track. If the shots worked, the more vaxxed cohort would exhibit LOWER mortality, not higher mortality.
The shots are doing exactly the opposite of what was promised. They are killing people, not saving their lives.
Summary
It’s so obvious what is happening…except for those who have gone on record as saying the shot are safe.
There is no amount of data that is going to change their minds, no matter how obvious it is. They will simply say that “there must be a confounder and it is your job to find it."
So the Japanese government will continue to kill their people who will obediently comply with the mass genocide.
The Japanese government will continue to believe it is saving people and will ignore the courageous scientists who are speaking out about this atrocity.
Dr. Kazuhiro Nagao is like the Dr. Pierre Kory of Japan. This is from early in the Plandemic: https://rumble.com/vw8byn-dr.-kazuhiro-nagao-on-japanese.html. After he retired his Nagao Clinic was renamed but he speaks in Japanese X spaces a lot and has written extensively. http://www.drnagao.com/
We have a dear friend from church who at 91 years old took another vaccine for covid. He’s been near death for weeks and a doctor probably recommended it. Thank you, Steve!