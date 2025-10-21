Executive summary

Website: https://medicalfacts.info/kcor.rb

It shows that each time people get another shot, their mortality rate relative to those who didn’t get the extra shot diverges upwards (more harm).

This is likely why excess deaths in Japan have risen with no end in sight since the COVID vaccine rollout. Not a coincidence. Aligns with every time they give a shot as you can see for yourself below.

Using the website

Creator: Kenji Fujikawa

These are fixed cohort analyses done using data from multiple cities in Japan.

The date is the enrollment date for the fixed cohorts.

To use the site:

pick an enrollment date where there is data for the dose of interest Chose the doses: N and N-1 adjust the slider to align the deaths/week of the curves at baseline and shortly after (matching the mortality rates)

You’ll find, to the amazement of the pro-vax crowd, that if you compare dose N vs N-1, your mortality will break upwards meaning the vaccine is increasing your risk of death…. or it’s just a weird coincidence (no chance of that IMHO).

CMRR method

The ratio of cumulative deaths/week is a very legitimate method. Epidemiologists don’t like it because the data shows that they got it all wrong about the COVID shots as you can EASILY demonstrate for yourself.

Dose 3 v. 2. This is NOT normal. The dose 3 people “suddenly” are dying more.

Dose 4 vs. 3. Same comment and same relative timing.

Every time you compare the two cohorts, the more vaccinated cohort will have mortality even though they tracked at the start. This is NOT NORMAL. If they track at the start, they should continue to track. If the shots worked, the more vaxxed cohort would exhibit LOWER mortality, not higher mortality.

The shots are doing exactly the opposite of what was promised. They are killing people, not saving their lives.

Summary

It’s so obvious what is happening…except for those who have gone on record as saying the shot are safe.

There is no amount of data that is going to change their minds, no matter how obvious it is. They will simply say that “there must be a confounder and it is your job to find it."

So the Japanese government will continue to kill their people who will obediently comply with the mass genocide.

The Japanese government will continue to believe it is saving people and will ignore the courageous scientists who are speaking out about this atrocity.