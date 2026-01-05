Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
2h

I read Dr. Malone's substack today reporting on the changes to the childhood vaccine changes, but the issue of removing liability indemnity for those no longer on the schedule did not come up.

This article is a great companion to that article. It will be interesting to watch how this develops.

Thanks for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
2hEdited

Nothing says "try our product" while attempting to conceal all of its side effects for 3/4 of a century. Hell of a sales pitch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture