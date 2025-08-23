Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
7h

If you are an epidemiologist or data scientist and you want to enter the contest, post your answer here. No prize money, but you get bragging rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brien's avatar
Brien
6h

The Epidemiologist ship has sailed. Epidemiologists worldwide were in a unique position, arguably the only position, to tell us the truth about what happened and what is happening in the world of public health and in particular as a consequence of Covid and the mRNA vaccines, both locally and globally. With few exceptions, they not only failed, they joined the liars as getaway car drivers for the perpetrators of the worlds first global scamdemic and genocide. They belong in the Hall of Shame.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture