Executive summary

Is epidemiology reliable?

I created a test file with a challenge that you can download from my github.

It lists data from two cohorts, A and B, and their deaths each week. The data is real. A substantial number of people in one of the cohorts got the COVID vaccine (enough to make a statistically significant difference).

Can you determine which cohort got the shots and what their benefit was?

It will be interesting to see how many epidemiologists get the right answer which I will reveal after the submissions are in.

Please reply to the pinned comment with your answer.

Thanks!

Share