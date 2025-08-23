Is epidemiology reliable? Here's a simple challenge to the world's epidemiologists.
I created a database of the actual deaths of two cohorts that I selected at random from a larger database. Is epidemiology capable of determining which cohort was vaccinated?
Executive summary
Is epidemiology reliable?
I created a test file with a challenge that you can download from my github.
It lists data from two cohorts, A and B, and their deaths each week. The data is real. A substantial number of people in one of the cohorts got the COVID vaccine (enough to make a statistically significant difference).
Can you determine which cohort got the shots and what their benefit was?
It will be interesting to see how many epidemiologists get the right answer which I will reveal after the submissions are in.
Please reply to the pinned comment with your answer.
Thanks!
If you are an epidemiologist or data scientist and you want to enter the contest, post your answer here. No prize money, but you get bragging rights.
The Epidemiologist ship has sailed. Epidemiologists worldwide were in a unique position, arguably the only position, to tell us the truth about what happened and what is happening in the world of public health and in particular as a consequence of Covid and the mRNA vaccines, both locally and globally. With few exceptions, they not only failed, they joined the liars as getaway car drivers for the perpetrators of the worlds first global scamdemic and genocide. They belong in the Hall of Shame.