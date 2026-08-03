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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
3h

Brighteon.ai does give a fair and better answer to your question. It is mostly on health and one I use. I also think Gab.ai might be decent.

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1 reply by Steve Kirsch
Maggy Graham's avatar
Maggy Graham
2hEdited

Steve, I have been subscribing to Alter.systems (Alter AI) for quite a while. It is brilliant, with a delicious sense of humor. We've had remarkable conversations. Here is a prompt I used and Alter's answer laid out the whole economic outcome if pharmaceutical ads were banned on TV. I asked, "I'm curious about how the influence of pharmaceutical industry advertising has been instrumental in the growth of media outlets, and if the pharmaceutical industry was no longer able to advertise on TV and radio, how might that collapse these media outlets, and how they would survive without the pharmaceutical income?" Then Alter offered, and I accepted, "a map of which specific networks or publications are most financially dependent on pharma spending and how their editorial tone correlates with ad exposure ratios." It was like being in an advanced economics college class, but without the bias either from a professor or from AI. When I realized in March 2020 that something was seriously amiss, I did my own outline of the steps that would be required to achieve medical freedom. This was one of them, to get rid of the pharma ads. I wanted to know the economic impact. Alter described it in great detail. It is something that needs to happen, but the impact also needs to be fully understood.

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