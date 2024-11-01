In today's society, you are not allowed to ask about certain topics like the best sources of data on vaccine safety and efficacy!
I just tried to generate a graphic for my latest article and ChatGPT told me that it was instructed not to touch the topic. So AI is being weaponized to promote the government narrative.
All I was asking was to generate a graphic for an article asking for the best sources of information on vaccine safety and efficacy.
This is an unbiased question.
Yet, you aren’t allowed to go there in ChatGPT.
Check this out:
Does it give you the same result if you ask it about "COVID vaccine safety and efficacy"?
That happened about ten minutes after the first AI app was written.