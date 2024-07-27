I have a subretinal hemorrhage (SRH).

I was just sitting at the computer when it happened, analyzing the Czech Republic data.

My eye looks like this:

It was caused by either a central serous retinopathy (CSR) that burst (which started when I was under a lot of stress with all the work I was doing), or dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that progressed to wet AMD.

My UCSD retina specialist (Eric Nudleman) has recommended avoiding surgery and treatment with monthly injections of Vabysmo.

PreserVision vitamins can reduce the chance that dry AMD progresses to wet AMD by 20% which I found out after I was injured. So now you know too.

This is a serious injury with a poor prognosis

Today, the SRH is blocking my ability to see out of my right eye. My central vision is completely obscured (but I can make out very bright images), but my peripheral vision is intact on the far right side for now.

It’s very serious stuff:

“SRMH generally results in a severe and irreversible loss of vision, ranging from 6/30 to light perception, if left untreated. Moreover, only 11% of the eyes in the control group of a submacular surgery study achieve a final best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) higher than 6/60.”

I’m looking for a proven method to clear out the blood blocking my vision

The faster that happens, the greater the likelihood of a good outcome.

All the experts say there is nothing I can do. I just have to wait.

Are they right?

I’ve looked at novel treatments such as HBOT, etc. and they are not proven and may make things worse.

Measuring impact

My doctors at UCSD can test any proposed therapy in a lab setting to see if it works.

I also wrote a Python program that displays a white blinking square on a black background so I can track my progress. I can adjust the brightness of the square from 0 to 255.

What I’m taking now

I’m already on nattokinase, zinc, CoQ10, bromelain, and curcumin.

LED Light therapy?

I just talked to the CEO of SunPowerLED.

He suggests 2 minutes red LED at 660nm and 1 minute IR LED at 810nm and do that three times a day. He says it’s like going out in the sun with your eyes closed so it should be safe.

But could it bake the blood and make things worse? Has anyone used this with success to clear out the blood?

What did I miss?

If you know of a treatment that has convincing evidence behind it, I’m all ears.

Let me know in the comments if you think there is something I should check out and what the science or data behind it is.

Thanks!

