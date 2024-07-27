I'm currently blind in one eye from a subretinal hemorrhage (SRH); with your help, it won't be permanent
The experts say there is no way to accelerate the clearance of the blood. It can take months and I may not have any vision left when it clears. Are they right? Or can I beat the odds with your help?
I have a subretinal hemorrhage (SRH).
I was just sitting at the computer when it happened, analyzing the Czech Republic data.
My eye looks like this:
It was caused by either a central serous retinopathy (CSR) that burst (which started when I was under a lot of stress with all the work I was doing), or dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that progressed to wet AMD.
My UCSD retina specialist (Eric Nudleman) has recommended avoiding surgery and treatment with monthly injections of Vabysmo.
PreserVision vitamins can reduce the chance that dry AMD progresses to wet AMD by 20% which I found out after I was injured. So now you know too.
This is a serious injury with a poor prognosis
Today, the SRH is blocking my ability to see out of my right eye. My central vision is completely obscured (but I can make out very bright images), but my peripheral vision is intact on the far right side for now.
It’s very serious stuff:
“SRMH generally results in a severe and irreversible loss of vision, ranging from 6/30 to light perception, if left untreated. Moreover, only 11% of the eyes in the control group of a submacular surgery study achieve a final best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) higher than 6/60.”
I’m looking for a proven method to clear out the blood blocking my vision
The faster that happens, the greater the likelihood of a good outcome.
All the experts say there is nothing I can do. I just have to wait.
Are they right?
I’ve looked at novel treatments such as HBOT, etc. and they are not proven and may make things worse.
Measuring impact
My doctors at UCSD can test any proposed therapy in a lab setting to see if it works.
I also wrote a Python program that displays a white blinking square on a black background so I can track my progress. I can adjust the brightness of the square from 0 to 255.
What I’m taking now
I’m already on nattokinase, zinc, CoQ10, bromelain, and curcumin.
LED Light therapy?
I just talked to the CEO of SunPowerLED.
He suggests 2 minutes red LED at 660nm and 1 minute IR LED at 810nm and do that three times a day. He says it’s like going out in the sun with your eyes closed so it should be safe.
But could it bake the blood and make things worse? Has anyone used this with success to clear out the blood?
What did I miss?
If you know of a treatment that has convincing evidence behind it, I’m all ears.
Let me know in the comments if you think there is something I should check out and what the science or data behind it is.
Thanks!
Upon my doctors' recommendations I began an aspirin regimen to "protect from a heart attack" and subsequently had a hemorrhage in my eye which did not cause me to go blind but it did affect my vision. When I saw the ophthalmologist and he learned that I was taking aspirin, he almost got mad at me for doing that and demanded that I stop. The bleeding stopped and my vision returned to normal. All along I have been taking nattokinase and have not had any cardiovascular issues.
I am a board member of an organization called the Foundation for the Advancement in Cancer Therapies. (www.rethinkingcancer.org) We started out with a focus on prevention and healing of cancers...all kinds. But we discovered that our program, purely nutritional, and one emphasizing raw foods and a lot of chlorophyll containing foods worked for many different diseases. I have helped a person with full-blown diabetes and serious Lyme disease, which prevented him from walking, to return to perfect rugged health and super-mobility. His medical tests are fully normal at 82 years old. He eventually became my husband, so I can be sure he remains well. I was able to help a friend recover from a collapsed section of spinal vertebrae in the neck and shoulder region (it was paralyzing his right arm and causing terrible pain). His orthopedist wanted to put a metal rod in his neck and told him he would have to live on opioids for the rest of his life. He chose the nutritional way and his spine went back to normal. Our friend is completely recovered and working happily as an artist.
A key factor in this healing program is using a lot of fresh raw chlorophyll-cotaining foods. The chlorophyll molecule is almost identical to the hemoglobin molecule...the only difference is that hemoglobin has an iron ion and chlorophyll a magnesium ion. When one consumes a lot of green, chlorophyll-containing foods, one's hemoglobin count goes up, a very good thing, as the blood becomes more highly oxygenated. Cancer tumors die away and disappear in such an environment, and other ailments lessen and eventually heal, as cells are nourished and supported. Maybe this could help you. Our program emphasizes this approach.....various greens of all kinds, green juces especially, or blended salads. I am happy to share this program with anyone who asks for help. (email me at ellenrixford@aim.com or ellensrixford@icloud.com) and mention "nutritional program" in the subject line.
I wish I could guarantee that it will work, but I think it could do no harm and it certainly does use food as medicine....so a Hippocratic approach.
We'd be over the moon if we could help. You are a hero to us.