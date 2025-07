The event goes for two days from Jul 19-July 20.

Get your free ticket to attend the in-person event at Freespeechsummit.com.au

You can also register for the livestream there.

They will send you the location right before the event.

I will be speaking either on the 19th or 20th. I don’t know yet but will update this article when I find out.

If you are in Australia, please share this!

