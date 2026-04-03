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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
2dEdited

Neil Stone does not exist. The whole entire Twitter account is a fabrication. It’s a fake account. His entire profile has been manufactured. He is a complete façade. It’s a Pharma funded pseudoscience propaganda account on Twitter. There are dozens like his. Even the credentials are fake and planted online. There is no doctor by his name in the real world. Ask them to show up somewhere in person with a valid ID. Watch what happens.

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D M Barr's avatar
D M Barr
2d

Steve. Please help Dr Paul to sue the pants off of that guy. I know the actual story. That guy is a total liar and spreader of serious defamation material. Dr Paul should sue him for 25 million minimum.

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