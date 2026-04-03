Executive summary

Dr. Neil Stone made a false and defamatory post about Dr. Paul Thomas.

I made it clear to Dr. Stone that if he left the posting up, that would constitute actual malice and subject him to a defamation lawsuit and also investigation by the regulator for unprofessional conduct.

Within minutes, all his false and defamatory posts regarding Dr. Thomas were removed.

The reality is the tetanus patient became a patient AFTER the event, not before.

So that patient couldn’t have gotten tetanus from his “bad advice” because he wasn’t a patient at the time.

Here is the full story.

Here’s the most important thing…

No apology was issued by Dr. Stone to Dr. Thomas for his mistake. No correction was sent to his followers. He just silently deleted the evidence.

This is the kind of person he is. He falsely defames someone to all his followers, realizes his mistake, and silently deletes the evidence. No statement of apology to Dr. Thomas and no notification of his error to his followers.

I guess that’s the kind of guy he is.

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