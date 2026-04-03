I got Neil Stone to delete all his false and defamatory quotes about Paul Thomas (there were a lot)
Within minutes of my pointing out that Dr. Neil Stone was posting false and defamatory statements about Dr. Paul Thomas, all his X posts on Thomas were removed. No apology from Dr. Stone.
Executive summary
Dr. Neil Stone made a false and defamatory post about Dr. Paul Thomas.
I made it clear to Dr. Stone that if he left the posting up, that would constitute actual malice and subject him to a defamation lawsuit and also investigation by the regulator for unprofessional conduct.
Within minutes, all his false and defamatory posts regarding Dr. Thomas were removed.
The reality is the tetanus patient became a patient AFTER the event, not before.
So that patient couldn’t have gotten tetanus from his “bad advice” because he wasn’t a patient at the time.
Here is the full story.
Here’s the most important thing…
No apology was issued by Dr. Stone to Dr. Thomas for his mistake. No correction was sent to his followers. He just silently deleted the evidence.
This is the kind of person he is. He falsely defames someone to all his followers, realizes his mistake, and silently deletes the evidence. No statement of apology to Dr. Thomas and no notification of his error to his followers.
I guess that’s the kind of guy he is.
Neil Stone does not exist. The whole entire Twitter account is a fabrication. It’s a fake account. His entire profile has been manufactured. He is a complete façade. It’s a Pharma funded pseudoscience propaganda account on Twitter. There are dozens like his. Even the credentials are fake and planted online. There is no doctor by his name in the real world. Ask them to show up somewhere in person with a valid ID. Watch what happens.
Steve. Please help Dr Paul to sue the pants off of that guy. I know the actual story. That guy is a total liar and spreader of serious defamation material. Dr Paul should sue him for 25 million minimum.