If you don’t have long haul COVID, there is a proven way to dramatically reduce your chance of ever getting long haul to near zero.

If you already have long haul COVID and/or vaccine injuries, there are proven ways to get better.

Sadly, most people (and doctors) aren’t aware of either of these techniques. Tony Fauci is clueless. As are most of the long-hauler clinics I’m aware of. They try this and try that and people may or may not get better. There are no clinical trials so everyone is winging it.

I fund a lot of medical research in this area, so I know exactly what works and what doesn’t.

First, let’s define what we mean by long-haul. The definition Seftel used in his study was any of the following that persists after recovery:

persistent body aches, muscle or joint pain brain fog, difficulty concentrating, or memory challenges persistent, intermittent non-productive cough fatigue Headache intermittent heart palpitations/tachycardia insomnia persistent anxiety dizziness diarrhea elevated temperature episodic chest tightness, pressure, or pain inability to exercise chills or sweats shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

How to avoid getting long-haul COVID

Prevention of long-haul COVID is always better than getting it and treating it. Always. If you follow the advice on prevention, you chance of getting long-haul is very small (less than 1%). If you have long-haul, your results aren’t going to be as good since there can be irreparable damage in a lot of cases. In general, people can be restored back to 85% is pretty common.

Sadly, most doctors have no clue of how to do either.

The reason for this is actually pretty simple…

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