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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
6h

In the 2023–2024 cycle (his first congressional race), individuals affiliated with the Pharmaceuticals/Health Products industry gave about $109,850. These are personal donations from employees, executives, or their families - not direct checks from the companies themselves, which federal law prohibits. The broader Health sector (which includes pharma) also provided $11,500 in PAC contributions. So that's not a whole lot, but it's something.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
5hEdited

Steve Kirsch— It's good to see a Congressman responding to a constituent, and to an independent journalist with such a large following as yours. As ever, I sincerely respect and appreciate your efforts to press this issue and to document the communications.

It seems to me that, like most people in my own circles, your Congressman is naive about the sausage-making-like workings of the medical and pharmaceutical industrial complex, and he probably considers himself judicious in sidestepping issues he doesn't feel professionally competent to handle.

I would suggest that, rather than attempt to educate him and argue with him about the science, much of which is going to zoom right over his head, or else would require more of his time than he's willing to spend on it, you might consider putting your focus on helping him to recognize that he is sidestepping his responsibilty in defending his constituents against the outrageous violation of their rights.

I'm not telling you anything you don't already know, but for anyone reading down here in the comments section— These violations include brutal censorship, especially during the jabs roll out— including of a large number of leading scientists, doctors, nurses and other experts, as well as citizens of all stripes. There is also the continuing existence of the PREP ACT, an egregious violation of due process. And grotesquely, the mass violation of informed consent. At the time the covid "vaccines" were rolled out, doctors did not know what was in them! The package inserts were labeled "INTENTIONALLY BLANK." Incredible, but true. Many people were killed and injured by these shots, as you know, but also, many people who did not comply lost their jobs. Where was their due process? Oh, and not to mention the violations of religious freedom.

But back to informed consent. This vital principle was established in the Nuremburg Codes, with which I'm quite sure he's already familiar. For many decades of my life I recall a lot of nattering, especially in Hollywood productions, about how we were all so much better than those nasty Nazis who did medical experiments on whomever they deemed apt to corral for the purpose.

Perhaps your Congressman might benefit from listening to some of Vera Sharav's interviews. For readers down here in the comments section, here's a handy link for an interview for VSRF made back in 2022: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/vsrf-today-at-4pm-pt-state-sanctioned

Is not the purpose of a Congressperson to represent his constituents and swear an oath to the US Constitution, which includes, of course, therefore, an oath to defend their rights?

One can argue with a Congressperson (or for that matter any one of my relatives, my neighbors and my ex-doctor) about "the science" until the sun comes up, but the question really is, is he fine with medical tyranny? Yes, keep the PREP Act? Yes, mandate jabs on citizens because someone in a white coat on TV says you should? It's fine to do whatever medical procedure to whomever because the "consensus" of "the science" says so? (My goodness, has he never seen a homeowners' association meeting?? And if a good portion of the participants were censored or excluded, how is their consensus a consensus?)

In short, is medical tyranny, which necessitates a violation of the US Constitution and its Bill of Rights, something he's fine with because [insert here reason du jour]? Why then, he can come out and say so, for the record.

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