Dr Ah Kahn Syed
This is actually a very interesting article Steve and well articulated. The impact of the COVID vaccine rollout on COVID mortality can be dramatically seen at covid19data.com.au where Australia had only 1,000 deaths "with" COVID prior to the 70% vaccination level (achieved Sept 2021) for which we were supposed to achieve herd immunity - and 20,000 afterwards. Meanwhile all-cause mortality has risen dramatically.

In addition the ONS data quite clearly shows that the ASMR in the "unvaccinated" groups are 2-3x higher than they were in 2018 (where everyone was unvaccinated) showing that the ONS/UKHSA has cherry picked the data to make it look like the vaccinated did well.

Here for reference is the pre-COVID ASMR.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/15276deathregistrationsandagestandardisedmortalityratesallcausesandspecificagegroupsbymonthsexandagegroupenglandandwales2001and2021

For anyone claiming that COVID would have increased ASMR in the unvaccinated people remember that COVID's contribution to all-cause mortality was tiny.

Elizabeth Krispin
Steve, I want to thank you for all the work that you have done related to Covid over the last five years. You are a uniquely talented, driven, and capable individual. I particularly appreciate your initial platforming of ‘A Midwest Doctor’. That particular forum has helped so many people around the world. You, our friend, have successfully helped to push the world in a better direction.

For this, I thank you . ❤️🌷🕊️

