Executive summary

Making a few simple changes in your behavior can have dramatic health benefits.

Before: I have type 2 diabetes, needed insulin to control it, and had a fasting blood sugar of 130. I weighed 178, sometimes more. I had NAFLD and excess visceral fat.

Today: My fasting blood sugar this morning was 93. My weight was 165.

It was easier than I imagined to make the necessary changes and you’ll end up with more free time. The secret was following the advice of the right experts and ignoring the advice of other “experts.”

Also, I’ll talk about the best COVID vaccine detox protocol that I have started using on the advice of experts. Only 3 over-the-counter supplements!

This post is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as little as $5/mo or $50/yr.

The value of this one post will likely exceed the cost of your subscription. It might even save your life.

Of all of the premium content I’ve created, this one is the most popular and highly rated.