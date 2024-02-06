I was able to configure a NAS with 12TB of disk, power, and redundancy for just $500. It doesn’t look anything like this though!

As a professional misinformation superspreader, data is my lifeblood. So losing TBs of storage can be disconcerting.

I always keep 3 copies of my data at all time:

the original data, a local backup on my NAS, and a cloud backup of all key files.

Recently, my local backup (a QNAP NAS) revealed a glaring bug in the QNAP software: random software disconnects from the HDD.

Time for an upgrade to something more reliable and flexible than Synology or QNAP.

My new system has 4 hot swap 3.5" bays, 64GB RAM, 24 cores, dual power supplies, and 12 TB of disk (in a mirrored configuration). It fits in a 1U rack.

How did I do it for just $500 (including the software), especially when the list price on just the disk drives alone is $600!!

