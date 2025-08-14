This is what pure chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) dissolved in water looks like. It is the safest and most effective treatment for viruses and bacteria known to any of us. In this article, I’ll show you how I make it for less than 8 cents, no messy chemicals, and in under 19 seconds with a known concentration. No guesswork, no accurate measuring needed. Can you beat that?

Executive summary

If I could only have access to one “medication” to treat infections from viruses (including measles, COVID, etc), bacteria (such as MRSA), fungi, and parasites (like malaria), chlorine dioxide would be my “go to.” It can also be used for household disinfection, wound disinfection, water purification, and more. It can be nebulized, added to a nasal saline rinse, etc.

As one of my readers wrote in the comments, “Anytime I feel anything coming on, one snort session with the nebulizer as Steve Kirsch says is all it takes. Works every time.”

In this article, I will describe the clever method I used to make chlorine dioxide in < 19 seconds of prep time (assuming all the materials are in front of you) and less than 8 cents of material cost (which is more than 10x cheaper than using messy chemicals).

My method requires no messy chemicals and no precise measurements. You can’t mess it up if you follow my instructions.

If you like using messy chemicals (or have them on hand and want to get rid of them), I added instructions for that too. You’ll want to have a micro scale in that case and I’ll show you the one I use.

If you follow my steps, your chlorine dioxide will last for months with minimal degradation.

I’ll also explain why I never make a 3,000 ppm solution like most people recommend. I’ll explain the ppm solution I make and why it is both more practical and more convenient.

If you have pneumonia or other serious respiratory infection, this article could literally save your life.

I’ve found that using chlorine dioxide as soon as possible once you know you are infected is the fastest path to recovery. This means that you’ll want to order the prep material ahead of time because if you wait until you are sick, it will be too late.

This is a method I invented myself, with the help of AI, after learning how others make it. My method is simpler, faster, more accurate, and no chemicals are needed. Your CDS will last for months and it’s only 8 cents for each 95mL batch. You are going to love it.

The method is so simple that it can be described in one photo with a caption of 4 lines, but I’ve included 13 photos showing each step so you can’t mess it up.

This is a special reward to my subscribers who support my work in taking down the COVID shots. If you’re not already a subscriber, this article will easily pay for itself many times over in the amount of sick time you will save. It might even save your life or the life of a loved one.

In my article I will cover: