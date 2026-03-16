Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DK's avatar
DK
1h

ChatGPT will argue that men can get pregnant, hence therefore it's about as useful as a chocolate teapot

Reply
Share
Beverly Fisher's avatar
Beverly Fisher
1h

Since when do judges get to tell doctors and scientist that are chosen by the administration how they can do their job? Judges are not scientist nor doctors and should not be involved.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture