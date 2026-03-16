HHS hit with injunction impacting ACIP and the vaccine schedule changes
What happens on appeal is anyone's guess.
Executive summary
HHS has been temporarily enjoined from having ACIP meetings with the current committee members and making changes to the vaccine schedule.
Here is the preliminary injunction.
The court found that that:
the ACIP committee composition may be unlawfully biased or unbalanced
CDC vaccine schedule changes must involve ACIP because several statutes reference ACIP recommendations.
We’ll have to see what happens on appeal.
ChatGPT will argue that men can get pregnant, hence therefore it's about as useful as a chocolate teapot
Since when do judges get to tell doctors and scientist that are chosen by the administration how they can do their job? Judges are not scientist nor doctors and should not be involved.