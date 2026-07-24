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Charles's avatar
Charles
12m

This article typifies how anyone with an expert opinion concerning an activity beyond his field is ridiculed as being uninformed. Historically there have been considerable numbers of experts in areas outside of their general employment. A filing clerk in the patent office was it? for example had quite a solid grasp of physics.

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John Scotto
6mEdited

“Wisdom is only found in truth.” -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe-

"The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself.”

-St. Augustine-

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