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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
7h

It's been confirmed that the petition link https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-act has NOT been banned on Facebook. It would be great to see it go viral there!

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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
6h

Signed it already. But just got my wife to sign. Let’s stop letting those bastards get away with murder!🤐

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