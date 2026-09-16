I’m again asking you to sign our petition to repeal the 1986 vaccine law.

For 40 years, vaccine manufacturers have been protected from legal responsibility when their products injure people.

Now, bills to repeal the 1986 law are finally before both chambers of Congress. We have a real chance to change the law. The tide is turning in our favor.

We are at just over 20,000 signatures. Our next goal is 50,000.

We had some technical issues with a previous version of the petition form. Those problems have been fixed.

You don’t have to be an American to sign. We welcome signatures from around the world.

I signed it. It takes less than a minute.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Now is the time and it’s so urgent!

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