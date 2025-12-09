Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilfred Thomas Stewart's avatar
Wilfred Thomas Stewart
5h

I guess we can't expect people to admit to such a colossal failure of the duty of care. It would destroy all those who went along with the propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
DK's avatar
DK
5h

They knew. The just hoped everyone died quickly and that they would get away with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture