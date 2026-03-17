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Mr. Elk's avatar
Mr. Elk
8h

Well done Steve! I'm sick of hearing the CDC brag about how many lives their worthless and dangerous shot "saved".

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Larry Kiehl's avatar
Larry Kiehl
7h

This inefficacy finding is also a fact with the flu shots re the elderly, at least as stated on the FDA's own website some 15 years ago. It's so ironic how they try to scare the elderly with this stuff, especially those with comorbidities who are already vulnerable, not helped, with the C19 shots.

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