I just interviewed Dr. Tina Peers for the VSRF podcast just now. She specializes in MCAS (mast cell activation syndrome), long-COVID, and COVID vaccine injuries in the UK.

She told me the story of one of her friends who lives in a large living complex in the UK. Within months after the COVID vaccine rollout, her friend had 70 people die in the living complex. Yet in a normal year, there wouldn’t be any people she knew who died.

That is the single most extraordinary COVID mortality story I’ve heard to date.

It really says, “safe and effective” to me. Makes me want to rush right out and get my COVID shot! CNN should be touting that story!

Do you have a COVID vaccine mortality story — positive or negative — that you’d like to share with the world?

Please share it in the comments. Please include numbers for rates BEFORE and AFTER.

Numbers are important: before vax vs. after vax

BAD examples (lack before/after stats):

10 people I know died after getting the shots I don’t know anyone who died from COVID in 2021

GOOD examples (have before and after stats):

10 people I know died in 2021 and usually fewer than 2 people a year I know died I know 40 people who died from COVID in 2020 before the vaccines rolled out; post-vaccine, none of my friends died from COVID

If you have an extraordinary COVID vaccine MORTALITY anecdote, positive or negative, please share it in the comments

We are thinking of putting the most compelling mortality stories together into a short video to send to the CDC officials.

I will assemble all the comments in a single PDF so the information will be easily findable. I’ll also summarize the most compelling anecdotes in the text.

Or maybe we can play them on a large screen as people enter CDC headquarters?

Now that the CDC is under new management, anything is possible.

Share