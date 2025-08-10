Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
9h

I worked as a factory representative for a company that had an average of 65 reps in the field.

Over a 20 year period only one rep died before retiring (don’t know what happened to the others after they retired).

After the shots came out I had already retired but had a rep call me and said 3 reps died all in the same week after the shot came out.

1 death in 20 years

3 deaths in one week after shot roll out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DaveL's avatar
DaveL
9h

The stories here are undoubtedly true. It's hard for anyone to accept who has lost loved ones presumably from the COVID vaccine that the net effect might be positive. In other words, it killed off x amount of people with its side-effects, but saved y amount of people from COVID, where y > x.

My story is really from the Czech database that you shared (much thanks!). It was set up to divide up cohorts by 5 year birth bins, which made it easy to see how it disproportionately affected older people. I took a look at how many died from the group that took the vaccine, and then how many died from the group that didn't take the vaccine, so I could compare incidence, and also compare that to the general mortality rate. It can be seen here:

https://leetd.substack.com/p/czech-database-visuals?r=1wkjx4

I would appreciate comments on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Kirsch
174 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture