Free Now Foundation 5th Anniversary Dinner Benefit & Reception
I will be speaking at this event. I hope to see you there!
MAHA Celebration with Del Bigtree
6:00 - 10:00 PM
Palo Alto
(Location disclosed to ticket holders on May 9)
Free Now Foundation, California’s leading medical freedom law nonprofit, hosts its 5th Anniversary Celebration Dinner on May 10, 2025, featuring special guests Del Bigtree (Emmy-winning journalist, charismatic host of THE HIGHWIRE, and CEO of MAHA Action) and Steve Kirsch (Silicon Valley entrepreneur, medical freedom journalist and Substack sensation).
The celebration marks five years of advancing health freedom and informed choice. The exclusive event will be held at a premier Silicon Valley location (disclosed to ticket holders on May 9).
Event Highlights
Private VIP gathering with Del Bigtree and Steve Kirsch featuring organic hors d’oeuvres, fine wine, and photos with a society event photographer
5-course farm-to-table dinner with live music and open bar.
Proceeds support Free Now’s medical freedom legal work in California
“Our events are always a ton of fun and this event celebrates successfully defending human and civil rights during COVID lockdowns and mandates, a time when public health officials acted with authority, but without the science or the law,” said Alix Mayer, Chairman of Free Now Foundation. “We re-focus now on restoring parental rights so children can again attend school safely in California.” Our work is far from over, but for one night, we can celebrate our astonishing victories when the cards were stacked against us.”
Thank you!
Hi Steve,
First thank you for being an engineer, inventor of the optical mouse, a venture capitalist who has a good heart to take the blinders off and apply that "practice due diligence", so used for evaluation of portfolio startups, to looking at the very poor data regarding covid vaccines and proving via hard data that the covid vaccines are absolutely NOT safe and effective in any way. (I haven't seen other VCs come near this space publicly .)
Second, I wish I could be there Friday night but sigh, I can't.
Third, why don't you provide a live steaming link for your audience that can't attend if we pay say $50 to $75 to attend via web link so we can hear you, Del Bigtree and other speakers speak?
Just a thought.
Bless you, thank you again 🙏 💓 for all your hard work. Wish I could be there.
Can’t wait to hear your insights…really looking forward to it.