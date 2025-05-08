SILICON VALLEY SPOTLIGHT

Free Now Foundation 5th Anniversary Dinner Benefit & Reception

MAHA Celebration with Del Bigtree

SILICON VALLEY SPOTLIGHT

6:00 - 10:00 PM

Palo Alto

(Location disclosed to ticket holders on May 9)

RSVP HERE

Free Now Foundation, California’s leading medical freedom law nonprofit, hosts its 5th Anniversary Celebration Dinner on May 10, 2025, featuring special guests Del Bigtree (Emmy-winning journalist, charismatic host of THE HIGHWIRE, and CEO of MAHA Action) and Steve Kirsch (Silicon Valley entrepreneur, medical freedom journalist and Substack sensation).

The celebration marks five years of advancing health freedom and informed choice. The exclusive event will be held at a premier Silicon Valley location (disclosed to ticket holders on May 9).

Event Highlights

Private VIP gathering with Del Bigtree and Steve Kirsch featuring organic hors d’oeuvres, fine wine, and photos with a society event photographer

5-course farm-to-table dinner with live music and open bar.

Proceeds support Free Now’s medical freedom legal work in California

“Our events are always a ton of fun and this event celebrates successfully defending human and civil rights during COVID lockdowns and mandates, a time when public health officials acted with authority, but without the science or the law,” said Alix Mayer, Chairman of Free Now Foundation. “We re-focus now on restoring parental rights so children can again attend school safely in California.” Our work is far from over, but for one night, we can celebrate our astonishing victories when the cards were stacked against us.”

Thank you!

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.