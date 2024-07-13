Take just 40 seconds and listen to the last 40 seconds of this clip. Then repost it.

In the clip, former CDC Director Robert Redfield admits that the CDC deliberately underplayed the harms of the COVID vaccine because they didn’t want to create vaccine hesitancy.

Their biggest mistake: mandates.

Redfield admitted that the vaccines NEVER should have been mandated.

Wow. A scrupulously honest former public health official. That’s a rarity these days.

Where are the apologies?

Where are the apologies from public health officials for blind obedience? Where are the apologies from CEOs for mandating the shots? Where are the apologies from university Presidents for forcing kids to take the shots to attend school?

Thank you Senator Johnson for exposing the corruption

This is an important disclosure.

If you want to say “Thank you” to Senator Johnson, please consider making a donation, no matter how small, to his re-election campaign. It’s important he stays in office.

