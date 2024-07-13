Former CDC Director now admits that the COVID "vaccines" NEVER should have been mandated
That's correct. Now, will anyone who currently works at the FDA and CDC admit that too? Of course not. These agencies are cesspools of corruption. AFAIK, not a single honest person works there.
Take just 40 seconds and listen to the last 40 seconds of this clip. Then repost it.
In the clip, former CDC Director Robert Redfield admits that the CDC deliberately underplayed the harms of the COVID vaccine because they didn’t want to create vaccine hesitancy.
Their biggest mistake: mandates.
Redfield admitted that the vaccines NEVER should have been mandated.
Wow. A scrupulously honest former public health official. That’s a rarity these days.
Where are the apologies?
Where are the apologies from public health officials for blind obedience? Where are the apologies from CEOs for mandating the shots? Where are the apologies from university Presidents for forcing kids to take the shots to attend school?
Thank you Senator Johnson for exposing the corruption
This is an important disclosure.
If you want to say “Thank you” to Senator Johnson, please consider making a donation, no matter how small, to his re-election campaign. It’s important he stays in office.
We proud Conspiracy Theorists have been saying this from the outset of the pretend vaccine called Covid Death Shot!
Anyone still believe there are Honest Politicians, honest pharmaceutical companies, honest press, honest media, please list any of the multitude of our Covid and Vax Conspiracy Theories that have turned out to be inaccurate.
And still, Big Pharma (Pfizer et al,) sell their deadly injections with ZERO consequences for the millions of Vax injuries and Vax Related DEATHS! Recipients will be lucky to get asway with reduced Life Expectancy - That's a statistic you'll never be able to verify 'cos your DEAD before your time!
Unjabbed Mick (I'll live longer without EVIL Medical intervention!)
These murdering bums always say sorry, after the fact. They go on their merry way and do the same things again and again. It's like they don't know at the time and don't really care. Most of the time, they are never called out and if they are, nothing of any significance happens anyway. So the FDA and CDC admit they screwed up...no biggie since they are gonna keep right on doing the same things.