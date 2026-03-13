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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

You take it and a year goes by, and everything's fine. And then you say, &quot;okay, that's good. Now let's give it to 500 people. And then a year goes by and everything's fine. So then you say, &quot;now let's give it to thousands of people. And then you find out that it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose. And then, &quot;what have you done&quot;. —Fauci on the AIDS vaccine, 1999

So regarding that "warp speed" COVID vaccine that millions rushed out and took...multiple times.

You cannot fix gullible—it has to fix itself. Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their student. The problem with these injections, however, is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead. If only they would have listened to Fauci:

"The best vaccination is to get infected yourself." —Anthony Fauci

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Helene Kelleher's avatar
Helene Kelleher
4h

The evidence consistently shows how deadly the so called vaccines were and yet they are still given out for “free” at CVS and other outlets. How are they not banned??? I cringe every time I hear an announcement in the pharmacy telling you to get your covid ( and flu) shots! 😡

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