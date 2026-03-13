Executive summary

Raphael Lataster did a careful analysis of the Australian excess mortality data in 4 of the 8 major Australian regions. He chose these 4 regions specifically because they had low COVID and low lockdowns and were highly vaccinated. So this was the perfect natural experiment to assess whether the COVID shots might be responsible for excess deaths.

He found a significant correlation in all 4 regions between the COVID shot rollouts and excess deaths. The correlation could not be explained by any of the reasons offered by the health authorities (which did not include that the COVID shots themselves should be considered as a possible hypothesis).

There were no excess deaths before the shots; they started immediately after the shots and reached the highest excess death levels in Australian history.

I discovered that the Australian actuaries agreed with Lataster that it is statistically impossible for this to have happened without a novel cause of death (e.g., the COVID vaccines weren’t safe).

None of the official explanations given by Australian health officials for the excess deaths (aging population, delayed access to health care, COVID, heat wave) actually match up with the data. The officials never show how a model with these parameters fit the data. They simply offer these explanations up with no data to justify the explanations.

Using the Czech cumulative mortality data published on Our World in Data (OWID), we can easily show that there was no mortality benefit from the COVID shots. It’s been in plain sight the entire time but only a small number of honest data scientists have dared to call this out.

I’ll also talk about the New Zealand “Lessons Learned” report that just came out and the insights from their 526 page report. What they didn’t investigate is the most telling.

Bottom line: We are left with very compelling evidence of significant harm and no benefit and only one health official in the world who will talk honestly about it.

The paper

Here is the paper (behind a paywall).

Here is the Substack article (free).

Here is the X post:

The AI analysis from AlterIA is stunning

Link to AlterAI analysis confirming that there is no other explanation for the large number of excess deaths (highest in Australian history). They all started happening right after the vaccine rollout. And it wasn’t COVID because it affected young people, not old people!

The AI analysis talks about how none of the official explanations matches the timing of the excess deaths.

Australian health officials have ruled out the COVID vaccine as causing the death (it isn’t even listed as a possibility!), but they are not providing their analysis showing that the vaccine didn’t coincide with the excess deaths. They simply offer reasons, without any data model justifying the reasons, that excess deaths occurred. For example, the population suddenly and inexplicably decided to age, right after the vaccines rolled out, for some inexplicable reason.

The AI analysis talks about the actuarial data, the types of deaths observed, the age mix and the sex mix. It is all consistent with the COVID vaccine rollout.

No benefit for all these excess deaths

It was in plain sight the entire time. The Czech Republic has excellent records. They were in plain sight in OWID the whole time. A vaccine with a claimed 10X mortality benefit (90% VE against death), would have sharp “bends” in the cumulative COVID death curves when vaccines rolled out. But for these vaccines, there was no discontinuity. That’s a huge problem.

I’m not the only one to point this out:

It’s obvious. But people cannot speak up because it would be career suicide:

And the lack of a knee wasn’t a statistical fluke either because it is confirmed by the record-level data. If you frailty match vax vs. unvaxxed groups, the “mortality protection” simply disappears!

I have the detailed vaxxed/unvaxxed data showing clearly that vaccination status did not matter if you frailty matched the cohorts. Read that again: vaccination status did not matter. You mortality during COVID waves scaled proportionally to you mortality during non-COVID periods. This is raw data. No model. No KCOR. No nothing. Raw data. Here’s just one simple example.

There was no hospitalization benefit either

The Xie paper (published in JAMA) showed that 80% of veterans hospitalized for COVID had a COVID vaccine. But 80% of veterans of the average hospitalized age received a COVID vaccine. So there was no hospitalization benefit either.

And there isn’t a vaccine in history which has 0 hospitalization benefit but has a mortality benefit in a disease whether the pathway before death is usually through hospitalization.

Is Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo the only health official in the entire world to realize the COVID shots caused massive harm for little to no benefit?

No. He’s just the only one who is honest enough to admit it publicly.

The New Zealand government recently published their analysis of the pandemic response in New Zealand but avoided examining whether the COVID shots worked or not

In the official New Zealand COVID Lessons Learned report, they admitted things could have been done better. But they refused to actually quantify the number lives saves/lost due to the COVID vaccine. This was the central question and they deliberately dodged it.

They didn’t want to look.

I offered to provide them the Czech analysis, but they had no interest in the Czech data (which is larger than their data).

You can read the full AI analysis of the New Zealand report here. It’s stunning.

They DO NOT WANT TO KNOW HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY KILLED and they don’t want the people of New Zealand to know the number either. Over 500 pages and the key question is unanswered: How many people did they kill with this intervention?

Summary

No benefit. Massive excess mortality.

The only public health official in the entire world who has the courage to admit this publicly is Joe Ladapo in Florida.

The others just don’t want to talk about it. They all would rather see people die than risk their personal reputation by speaking the truth.

Will there ever be an accountability for the mistakes that were made?

It appears that we simply don’t have any world leaders with the courage to tell the truth and the mainstream media will not investigate.

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