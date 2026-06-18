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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

The reverse is true. The vaccinated children have way more negative health issues. They will never do a comparative study between Amish children that are not vaccinated in a similar population that are.. it will negate the use of vaccines!

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
3h

¨The Supreme Court has ruled vaccines are "unavoidably unsafe." Vaccines contain mercury, formaldehyde, aluminum, polysorbate 80, cell lines from aborted fetuses, tissue from hamsters, dog kidneys, monkeys, peanut oil adjuvants and much more.

Would you put those ingredients in your child's orange juice? Of course not.

Allowing hazardous material injections into their children's bloodstreams has caused untold grief for tens of thousands of parents.¨

Say no to vaccine. All vaccines!

https://www.hutchnews.com/story/opinion/letters/2016/09/22/supreme-court-rules-vaccines-are/20986870007/

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