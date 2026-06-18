Executive summary

Aaron Siri recently interviewed Joel Warsh, a US pediatrician who noted his unvaccinated patients are MASSIVELY healthier than his vaccinated patients. See 5:50 in the video. MASSIVELY.

What!?!? We are told we must vaccinate our kids to keep them healthy!

Yet there are nine studies published in the peer-reviewed literature, say that unvaccinated kids are healthier than their vaccinated peers. None show the reverse.

The definitive study done at Henry Ford Health System found exactly the same thing. The primary author of that study Marcus Zervos admitted on hidden camera in the movie “An Inconvenient Study” that it was a good study but if he published it, his career would be destroyed. So they decided not to publish it so that they could keep their jobs. I reached out to their CEO and asked him if he had seen the movie. He stopped talking to me at that point.

But the question is, what does Grok think?

So I asked.

The Grok admission

The result: We have no evidence from any pediatrician in America that vaccinated kids are healthier.

All of the publicly reported comparisons, have indicated that the unvaxxed kids are healthier. 100%, just like the papers in the literature. The anecdotes match the papers.

Not a single pediatrician in the entire United States has ever observed that their unvaccinated kids are sicker than their vaccinated kids. Nowhere in the U.S.

No amount of data will convince a doctor they are wrong (rare exceptions of course)

I recently engaged in a conversation with Dr. Daniel Ninio.

I wanted to simplify the conversation to something which is crystal clear in the peer-reviewed literature.

I showed him definitive evidence that flu vaccines do not reduce mortality (Simonsen 2005 paper in which the NIH had to admit flu shots do not work).

He refused to accept the NIH study results and recommended I get a flu shot.

Basically he said that large-scale rollouts of the flu vaccine are expected to produce unmeasurable benefits. Therefore I should get my flu shot.

The Simonsen NIH study couldn’t be more clear. There was a drastic increase in flu vaccine uptake over a long period of years and yet there was no decrease in mortality during flu season. Zero. They looked very hard to find any benefit whatsoever and found nothing.

The NIH was pissed. They refused to allow the authors to talk to the press about their study showing all these doctors were wrong. That’s why you never heard about the study. But reporter Sharyl Attkisson found the one study author who didn’t work for the NIH. Her story is stunning. They know it doesn’t work and they don’t want YOU to know.

A similar study in 2020 (the Anderson influenza discontinuity study showing a massive discontinuity in flu uptake at age 65 creates no discontinuity in flu deaths) confirmed that result using a different methodology. These studies don’t matter. Trying to get doctors to change their mind based on data is like talking to a brick wall.

AlterAI agreed with me that no amount of data would convince Ninio that flu shots don’t work. It’s a stunning read. Evidence and data don’t matter.

Summary

All the evidence that we have shows that unvaccinated kids are healthier.

However the medical community believes the opposite and they ignore the data that they are wrong.

Trying to convince them with data that they got it wrong is fruitless. You are arguing scientific data versus belief. Belief always wins.

That is why we have state laws forcing people to vaccinate our kids. Because no amount of data will ever convince these doctors that they got it wrong.

The good news is that there are still 28 states where you can refuse vaccines on essentially any grounds — religious, conscientious, or philosophical: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin. Some have a simple form you can fill out but they don’t like to tell you such forms exist.

I recently discussed this with Bryan Ardis. Who didn’t know about the form in his own state (Tennessee) and tells a really interesting story (at 18:00) about what happened after he learned about the exemption form; he found nobody knew it existed.

Note: There are no mass deaths of unvaccinated kids in these states that allow people to opt out of vaccination.

The right thing to do, of course, is to opt out of vaccination. Your kids will thank you for it.

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