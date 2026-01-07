Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MrBlaat's avatar
MrBlaat
12h

"parents are swamped with vaccine disinformation.”

Well, he is certainly true about that bit. Of course, all of that 'disinformation' is coming from the people & big pharma companies pushing the vaccines.

But I'm guessing mr. Caplan would consider that tidbit of information very 'dis'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
2XOH's avatar
2XOH
12h

At this point, my default assumption is that anyone calling for censorship is bought and paid for by the machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture