People who pen op-eds about disinformation and vaccine safety will never agree to a public debate with qualified people who disagree with them.

Caplan’s MedPage Today op-ed

Dr. Arthur Caplan is the Drs. William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health in New York City.

He is a world recognized expert in medical ethics.

He penned this op-ed that appeared on MedPage Today saying that giving people a free choice as whether to take a vaccine or not is complicated due to the enormous amount of vaccine disinformation he claims is being spread by people such as myself and my colleagues.

He wrote:

“A choice is not really a choice if parents are swamped with vaccine disinformation.”

He’s right of course. Disinformation is bad. Isn’t it time we put an end it?

The question to debate is: who is really spreading the misinformation? Do vaccine really save lives?

In his op-ed, Caplan cites a modelling study and a statement by Kaiser Permanente that vaccines save lives.

Are you kidding me?!

When you actually MEASURE what happens when you give more vaccines in the US like the CDC did in 2017, you find no lives were saved.

This paper shows the link between vaccines and SIDS.

A former Omaha police officer documented the correlation between vaccination and SIDS.

And this article talks about a recently published study, again using record level data, not modeling, showing overall, children who received all six vaccines recommended for 2-month-olds were 68% more likely to die in their third month of life. Caplan conveniently neglects to point this out in his article. He apparently is very selective in his evidence base.

But “science” today is about promoting the opinions and studies you like while ignoring the detailed studies with actual record-level data showing you are completely wrong.

I just sent this email below to him to give him an opportunity to be a world hero by agreeing to have an open public discussion with top worldwide influencers who do not share his view about vaccines. The purpose is simple: to put a stop to the disinformation crisis by making it crystal clear to the public who is telling the truth and who is not.

I’m optimistic that Dr. Caplan will accept. He can invite anyone he wants to join him on his side.

After all, he’s a very ethical scientist and he clearly wants to put a stop to the disinformation problem.

I’m delighted to offer him a means to accomplish his goals.

Debate topics

Possible debate topic ideas to help end the disinformation:

Does childhood vaccine reduce mortality in the US? What Do We Do When A Bioethicist Cannot Count?

Note that the second topic was suggested by James Lyons-Weiler in this article about Dr. Caplan.

Poll results: How do you think Dr. Caplan will respond to my offer

Summary

It’s so easy to tell who is telling you the truth: they are the people who embrace public discourse.

