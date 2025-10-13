Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Duncan Stuart's avatar
Mark Duncan Stuart
32m

You've got to applaud the balls it takes to declare double-blind placebo-controlled studies of vaccines unethical while at the same time injecting untested products into those same children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jesse J's avatar
jesse J
33m

Of course you are right. Now how to get the koolaid followers to think out of their box.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture