Doctors who administer vaccines should all have their licenses revoked according to their OWN standards!
Evidence-based medicine requires physicians to use the best available evidence when making patient decisions. Since there are no placebo-controlled trials on vaccines...
Executive summary
Evidence-based medicine requires doctors to make decisions based on the best available evidence. Doctors who refuse to do that should have their licenses revoked.
There are no placebo-controlled trials showing vaccine benefits outweigh risks. Observational studies all show vaccinated kids worse health outcomes. 100% of them that examined fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated.
Therefore, by their own standards, doctors giving vaccines should all be investigated and have their licenses revoked.
Oddly, no medical boards are doing this and even more strange is that no doctor in the medical community is calling for this.
We live in a strange world, don’t we?
Here’s the full analysis.
You've got to applaud the balls it takes to declare double-blind placebo-controlled studies of vaccines unethical while at the same time injecting untested products into those same children.
Of course you are right. Now how to get the koolaid followers to think out of their box.