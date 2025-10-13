Evidence pyramid in evidence-based medine

Executive summary

Evidence-based medicine requires doctors to make decisions based on the best available evidence. Doctors who refuse to do that should have their licenses revoked.

There are no placebo-controlled trials showing vaccine benefits outweigh risks. Observational studies all show vaccinated kids worse health outcomes. 100% of them that examined fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated.

Therefore, by their own standards, doctors giving vaccines should all be investigated and have their licenses revoked.

Oddly, no medical boards are doing this and even more strange is that no doctor in the medical community is calling for this.

We live in a strange world, don’t we?

Here’s the full analysis.

