If you remain silent about what you observe, you get to keep your job. That’s how the medical system works. Do not challenge the “medical consensus.” It is a sacred cow.

Executive summary

After the COVID shots rolled out, critical care units of hospitals were seeing massive spikes in clots and strokes.

Why didn’t they speak up?

Because they didn’t want to lose their job (or their medical license).

I wish I was kidding about this, but I’m not.

I heard this directly from the nursing staff at a large hospital I was just at.

This is why people don’t trust doctors. It’s not the fault of “misinformation spreaders.” It’s because doctors aren’t allowed to tell us the truth.

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