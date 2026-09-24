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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
1h

The modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection shots NEVER should have been injected into a single human being.

They are inherently immunologically dangerous, injurious, and even fatal by their very design. The entire modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection platform MUST be banned.

But for those who (still) like to play enhanced Russian Roulette with their health and lives (more like 5 bullets, only one empty chamber)...

Here's my fake Big pHARMa ad:

ASK YOUR DOCTOR if transfection is right for you...

Do you want a modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" injection, under the guise of a "vaccine", to transfect the cells of tissues and organs inside your body...

Thereby hijacking your own cells' functions in order to produce foreign, non-self proteins...

Thereby initiating a predictable immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target and destroy as many of your formerly healthy cells that are now expressing foreign, non-self proteins as they can (because that's what they do!)...

Starting a cascade of destruction/harm to the cells, tissues and organs inside your body...

Do you want a modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injection that, by its very design, instructs your own cells to become "factories" for the production of foreign, non-self proteins...

Thereby sentencing those very cells (of tissues and organs inside your body) to death when your own immune system targets and kills those very cells...

Do you want a "vaccine" that hijacks your cellular functions, reprogramming your own cells to produce toxic, inflammatory non-self proteins, thereby sentencing those very cells to death via your own immune system??

Expected (intentional) effects include, but are not limited to: myocarditis, cardiac arrest, clots, neurological issues, autoimmune diseases, fertility issues, aggressive cancers, repeated infections, shedding onto others, death...and much more...

If you are too brain damaged from your previous "$afe & Effective" mRNA shots, or too brainwashed and indoctrinated into the cult of "The $cience" to admit that you were horrifically misinformed, deceived, & were/are wrong...

Then ask your doctor if the next modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection bioweapon is right for you!

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joseph orban,jr's avatar
joseph orban,jr
1h

Thank you, Steve for pursuing this. It’s a shame that the doctors gave these shots out knowing that people were being hurt. They don’t wanna say anything because they were part of the problem. It’s a shame.

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