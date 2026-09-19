Executive summary
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If you are associated (e.g., work at) with any of:
and you are willing to help me collect non-confidential aggregate data
Thanks!
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I do not. I did know a teacher who taught "Special Education" children, many of which were autistic. California has an extensive program and I believe has a higher rate of children that need special education guidance due to mental handicaps because of their mandated vaccine programs. Schiff of course was highly in favor and got Amazon to delete any documentaries that were negative about vaccine use. I did know of two babies who died of SIDS. A mysterious made up disease to deflect from it being related to severe anaphylactic shock from vaccine injections. Most likely MMR was and is the main culprit. I suspect there is a National Special Education Organization that may be of value in documenting what you are after.
Bought I know a infant that was damaged by the childhood schedule vaccines. Parents in denial. What could it be. Shortly after the shot!