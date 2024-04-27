Executive summary

At the Glaucoma Research Foundation dinner last night in San Francisco, one very experienced glaucoma specialist (40 years of practice) said that he thought diabetes was a risk factor for glaucoma, but didn’t have the odds ratios.

It took me just a couple of minutes to load up Airtable on the data from over 13,000 people that is publicly available for anyone to verify.

The OR values of having glaucoma if you have diabetes vs. the public in general are:

OR=2.6 for Type I

OR=2.4 for Type II.

This means that if you have glaucoma and diabetes, your diabetes (or something strongly correlated with diabetes) was, more than likely, the primary cause of your condition.

The calculation

Here’s the calculation for Type II:

Statistics for glaucoma = 13227 445 236 19 13927

One-sided p-value 0.0009189789488973581

Two-sided p-value 0.0010820008892928057

Odds ratio= 2.392777247097857

Confidence Interval(low=1.401807625627245, high=3.865501930509169)

Here’s the calculation for Type I:

Statistics for glaucoma caused by type 2 diabetes = 13227 85 236 4 13552

One-sided p-value 0.07320282329920315

Two-sided p-value 0.07320282329920315

Odds ratio= 2.6371807512031658

Confidence Interval(low=0.6967154970534637, high=7.092757993122508)

The confidence intervals for type 1 diabetes had a low of <1 but it’s a good bet that it’s unlikely that type 1 diabetes is lowering your risk of glaucoma because the OR was higher and the mechanism of action is likely similar. The numbers were less precise simply because of low sample sizes.

Chronic conditions caused by vaccination

If you were wondering whether vaccination in general causes glaucoma, the answer is a surprising no!

Glaucoma is one of the very few chronic conditions that is not associated with higher levels of vaccination!

So it’s a nice negative control in surveys and studies to validate that you got it right.

And negative controls are awesome since it shows that anyone claiming that “all these diseases that are elevated with vaccination are simply because people who are vaccinated see their doctors more” is simply trying to gaslight you.

The data

See the tables here and here for all the chronic conditions caused by our out-of-control vaccination requirements.

Summary

Diabetes increases your risk of glaucoma. Vaccination does not DIRECTLY increase your risk of glaucoma. However, vaccinations increase your risk of diabetes.

Bottom line: I would avoid all vaccines if I were you.

