Czech time series plots by month of vaccination show a massive kill signal
There is no other way to explain this data. So everyone will ignore it because nobody likes to admit they were wrong.
Executive summary
I plotted the Czech time series data by month of vaccination.
If the vaccines were safe, these would all be left shifted versions of the same shape.
They aren’t.
There is no known explanation for that other than the vaccines weren’t safe.
Here’s the confirmation.
What’s a time series?
It’s a plot of the deaths per week against time since the shot was given. In my case, shot #2 in the Czech Republic.
For a safe vaccine, the slope is a relatively flat line, with some seasonal peaks. The slope depends on the average age of the people dying and will be negative if over 86 years old, neutral around 85, and slightly sloping up for fixed cohorts with a younger average age of death. For example, young cohorts will have a 5% increase in weekly deaths by the end of the year, so halfway through the year, the deaths will only be a little higher, nothing noticeable.
What does the Czech data show
It shows all the world’s health officials were wrong.
Not only that, it shows when we expose that they were wrong, they will still refuse to admit it.
That is why they keep the data hidden from view.
Here is the dose 2 time series for everyone in the Czech Republic.
That’s all you need to show the shots were unsafe. A 60% increase in 6 months in baseline mortality which should be flat from the baseline set at the start of the chart (skip 3 weeks for HVE (healthy vaccinee effect) to vanish).
But someone will claim, “Oh, that’s just showing background mortality since most people were vaccinated in a narrow time window. It’s seasonality!”
So that’s easy to falsify. You do the same plot for each month of vaccination, starting with Jan. If the shot are safe, like they appear to be in Jan, then each curve is a left shifted version of the previous curve (with height differences since different # of people got shot each month).
Jan:
Feb:
March:
April:
May:
Jun:
July:
Average YOB for shots given in each month (74 years old in June):
Summary
There isn’t any way to rationalize this data other than the shots were deadly.
Sadly, no health authority will ever admit they were wrong. Instead, they will pursue criminal prosecutions against people who try to make the data public, like Barry Young. The New Zealand data revealed the same pattern of harm.
They will continue to ignore their own data. It was very easy to do this analysis.
Steve - I feel tremendous gratitude for you. What a great service you are doing in verifying the extant of this crime committed against humanity. Thank you thank you thank you.
No one really wants to admit to knowingly participating in a global depopulation agenda.