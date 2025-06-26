Executive summary

I plotted the Czech time series data by month of vaccination.

If the vaccines were safe, these would all be left shifted versions of the same shape.

They aren’t.

There is no known explanation for that other than the vaccines weren’t safe.

Here’s the confirmation.

What’s a time series?

It’s a plot of the deaths per week against time since the shot was given. In my case, shot #2 in the Czech Republic.

For a safe vaccine, the slope is a relatively flat line, with some seasonal peaks. The slope depends on the average age of the people dying and will be negative if over 86 years old, neutral around 85, and slightly sloping up for fixed cohorts with a younger average age of death. For example, young cohorts will have a 5% increase in weekly deaths by the end of the year, so halfway through the year, the deaths will only be a little higher, nothing noticeable.

What does the Czech data show

It shows all the world’s health officials were wrong.

Not only that, it shows when we expose that they were wrong, they will still refuse to admit it.

That is why they keep the data hidden from view.

Here is the dose 2 time series for everyone in the Czech Republic.

This is the full time series for those getting dose 2 in the Czech Republic. See that red line? If the shots were safe, the line would be horizontal. It goes from 1000 to 1600 deaths in just 6 months. That’s a 60% increase in 6 months. Unprecedented.

That’s all you need to show the shots were unsafe. A 60% increase in 6 months in baseline mortality which should be flat from the baseline set at the start of the chart (skip 3 weeks for HVE (healthy vaccinee effect) to vanish).

But someone will claim, “Oh, that’s just showing background mortality since most people were vaccinated in a narrow time window. It’s seasonality!”

So that’s easy to falsify. You do the same plot for each month of vaccination, starting with Jan. If the shot are safe, like they appear to be in Jan, then each curve is a left shifted version of the previous curve (with height differences since different # of people got shot each month).

Jan:

Jan 2021 got dose 2. Note the flat slope. That’s what a safe vaccine SHOULD look like. Baseline mortality is set by week 4 and remains constant.

Feb:

Dosed in Feb 2021. Mortality after week 3 should be flat (for the troughs) but it isn’t. It’s above the baseline mortality at week 4.

March:

March 2021 dose 2. ACM is elevated from baseline.

April:

May:

Jun:

Vaxxed in June with Dose 2. Look at the mortality rise and the fact it continues to be elevated after climbing. This kind of climb is unheard of in a safe vaccine. It’s not background either since the Jan cohorts didn’t show it and they are the most frail. This graph should be a left shifted version of Jan. It’s not. That’s a huge problem.

July:

Average YOB for shots given in each month (74 years old in June):

Summary

There isn’t any way to rationalize this data other than the shots were deadly.

Sadly, no health authority will ever admit they were wrong. Instead, they will pursue criminal prosecutions against people who try to make the data public, like Barry Young. The New Zealand data revealed the same pattern of harm.

They will continue to ignore their own data. It was very easy to do this analysis.

Share