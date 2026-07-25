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pete's avatar
pete
3h

Im a retired physician but havent the foggiest idea what the explains those findings. I do know that these mrna experiments should NEVER have been given EUA. They should have been pulled within the first week if VAERS was properly monitored by the cdc.

A pediatric rheumatologist reported a 7 year old who suffered an MI anf died after the mrna gene therapy. The cdc somehow let that case fall through the cracks. A 7 year old dying from a myocardial infarction should have screamed STOP THE SHOTS !!!

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Joe Major's avatar
Joe Major
3h

Bill Gates invested in Moderna, so it is not a surprise. His jabs were more deadly because he was most open in radical population control or destruction.

Fauci and Gates two Nuremberg candidates.

"Hang Em High"

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