Leslie L Allen
I'm not sure why, but these graphs hit me harder than normal. These are people's lives we're discussing or the end of people's lives at least. Someone loved them. Someone misses them. Most of the people loving and missing them will never even know the truth about why they died if that truth stays buried. Yes, more people are waking up but people who don't understand the math and science of the data or don't have someone to explain it to them, will deny the truth bc it scares them to believe they might have encouraged someone to get the mRNA injections and they might be complicit in those deaths. Nobody wants to be in the wrong where life and death is concerned. That's why malpractice insurance exists. You just pay off grieving loved ones and don't have to admit you killed the person they're grieving. This whole thing is either the biggest medical malpractice case in history or it was a depopulation scheme. There's no third option.

Torgul
Thank you.

Even the early VAERS data spoke volumes. The main reason for it's existence ignored. Folks collapsing on video and athletes collapsing on the field also on video (in fairly large numbers).

Ed Dowd, brilliantly blowing away the smoke by looking at all cause mortality data.

All the early warnings from experts in their fields censored and suppressed. Etc.

They had and do have the same data we have. #Accountability.

