This is going to be epic! I’ll be hosting live tonight from the Second Annual Covid Litigation Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada and giving my Substack audience a sneak peek into the biggest legal battlefield that exists today - Covid Litigation.

The Covid Litigation Conference is the premier legal event where experienced lawyers in the Covid space come together to connect and get educated about this burgeoning legal landscape. There are potentially MILLIONS of Covid litigation cases waiting to be brought forward involving the illegal Covid vaccine mandates and the resulting wrongful terminations across the US in 2021 and 2022. We will be interviewing some of the most recognized and experienced attorneys in the field currently, including Robert Barnes, Warner Mendenhall, Tricia Lindsay and many more.

Wrongful termination lawsuits are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the myriad of COVID related illegal and fraudulent activities we have all been subject to for nearly 4 years. This is surely the beginning of a massive wave of justice that will sweep over the US, ensuring our leaders know to never again attempt this kind of fraud and injustice on the American Public!

Join me for this live discussion at the epicenter of a new era of justice and accountability in public health!

BRING A FRIEND TONIGHT and get ready to be blown away by these fearless lawyers fighting for our freedoms!

