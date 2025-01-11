COVID infection in the workplace survey
If you work in an office and tracked COVID cases among your vaxxed and unvaxxed co-workers, PLEASE take this very important survey so America will know the truth about whether the shots helped or hurt
If you have kept track of COVID infections in vaxxed vs. unvaxxed in the workplace among your co-workers, please take this very short survey.
Any size company including companies who are fully vaxxed and fully unvaxxed!
Thanks!
No records of covid but 3 staff have died suddenly in less than 15 months, a wife of a member of staff died, cardiac problems and turbo cancers.
All in a staff total of circa 370.
Never seen anything like i5 in 40 plus years of work.
Interesting the company health insurance co last year out of the blue ran a health survey and in the middle of it were questions re covid jab status.
No interest in any other jabs.
They know!
Steve, U know the so-called vaccines do NOT work, There killing people all over the world...