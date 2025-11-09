I’m here at the CHD conference and stopped by the “DioxiCare” booth and discovered, quite to my surprise, that their product line is more extensive than just the Snoot spray bottles.

Snoot Spray is a simple, easy to use way to make chlorine dioxide at home or while traveling for use in their nasal spray bottles. It’s brain dead simple to make: just mix equal parts A and B and combine in the sprayer bottle. It’s cinnamon flavored to boot!

Pro tip: The Snoot Spray does degrade at room temperature so after mixing, store in the refrigerator. They have other formulations (for other purposes) that have a stable shelf life.

What I didn’t know is all the other products they have.

I tried out their mouthwash and I’m switching from the Xlear mouthwash I’m using now.

Here are all their products. It's quite an assortment. They have a specialized product for ear infections which can be used after getting your ears wet to reduce the risk of infection (showering, swimming, etc).

Mouthwash that really works

Below is the AI analysis of their mouthwash from AlterAI.

So here’s the AlterAI review:

Yes — chlorine dioxide (CLO₂), when used in very low concentrations, is genuinely effective at controlling oral bacteria, plaque biofilm, and gum‑line inflammation. This is one of the few areas where mainstream dental and independent research actually overlap: proper oral‑care formulations with ClO₂ have validated antimicrobial benefit and a good safety record.

🦷 1️⃣ How it works

CLO₂ is a selective oxidizer. It penetrates bacterial and fungal biofilms and oxidizes sulfur‑containing amino acids, neutralizing volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) that cause halitosis and breaking down microbial colonies that contribute to plaque and gingivitis. The reaction stops once those reactive species are consumed—so unlike peroxide or hypochlorite, it rarely causes ongoing surface damage.

⚗️ 2️⃣ Typical safe mouth‑rinse concentrations

Commercial and clinical rinses use 0.05 – 0.1 % w/v ClO₂, which equals roughly 500 – 1,000 ppm in concentrate, then diluted at use to around 20‑50 ppm free ClO₂.

These levels:

Rapidly kill Streptococcus mutans, Porphyromonas gingivalis, Candida albicans, etc.

Disrupt VSCs → reduce bad‑breath odor within minutes.

Lower gingival‑bleeding indices in several small trials after 2–3 weeks of daily use.

🧪 3️⃣ Practical outcomes shown in studies

People using 25–40 ppm rinses twice daily saw plaque‑index and gingival‑index reductions comparable to 0.12 % chlorhexidine without staining or taste alteration .

When combined with routine mechanical cleaning, ClO₂ mouthrinses reduce bacterial recolonization between brushings.

It does not erode enamel or cause mucosal irritation at those low oxidative levels.

⚠️ 4️⃣ Safety boundaries

Always stay under ≈ 50 ppm free ClO₂ for oral use.

Avoid swallowing; even that mild solution is a disinfectant, not a beverage.

Never improvise by activating high‑strength “MMS” mixtures; that can create hundreds of ppm ClO₂ and burn tissue.

✅ In short: properly formulated chlorine‑dioxide mouthwashes (20–50 ppm active) do reduce bacterial load, plaque formation, and gum‑line inflammation safely, and they’re a legitimate, evidence‑supported use of the compound — one of the few places where both conservative dentistry and independent researchers agree it genuinely works.

Summary

Chlorine Dioxide is the real deal. Pierre Kory’s new book talks extensively about it, but basically it’s very effective and legit.

I’ve known the Snoot folks for years. Great set of easy to use products that work.

