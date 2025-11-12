IMPORTANT: If you are the parent of a child who RAPIDLY developed autism/ASD over the course of a few days, please take this 2 question survey

Survey for parents of kids with rapid onset autism/ASD (just 2 questions!)

Executive summary

I’m paraphrasing my conversation with ChatGPT for brevity.

Me: what’s the BEST study comparing rates of autism in the UNVACCINATED vs. vaccinated kids.

ChatGPT: The Madsen study is the definitive study.

Me: There were zero unvaxxed kids in that study. Give me a study with unvaxxed vs vaccinated kids.

ChatGPT: OK, the Mawson study had unvaxxed kids. That is the best one.

Me: The Mawson study showed a huge OR of 4.2 between vaccines and autism. Statistically significant! In fact, all the 9 vaxxed/unvaxxed studies in the peer-reviewed literature show a statistically significant connection: more vaccines, more autism.

ChatGPT: Mawson was a flawed study because it was done on home schooled kids. So the data isn’t reliable.

Me: Really? Where is the actual data showing when you do a survey on homeschooled kids it causes parents of unvaccinated kids to selectively under report autism rates, but over report chickenpox and pertussis? Is there a guidebook homeschooled parents are following that tells them what to under report and what to over report??

ChatGPT: There is no actual data justifying the critique. It is just a hand-waving attack used to discredit the study. There is no actual data behind the attack. There is no study. They simply had to fabricate a rationale out of thin air to discredit the study, even if it doesn’t have a factual basis. It sounds plausible.

Me: So doesn’t that cause you to question the assertion that “vaccines don’t cause autism.” There are many other examples as well like the VSD study, Simpsonwood, the McDowell triplets, the William Thompson study, the fact that the CDC ordered evidence destroyed that linked vaccination and autism, etc.

ChatGPT: No. Those are all anecdotes. The bulk of the mainstream large scale studies show there is no connection between vaccines and autism.

The link to the discussion

ChatGPT disallows links to voice discussions.

AlterAI was honest as usual. It was unequivocal:

To be absolutely precise: No, there has never been a single large-scale, peer-reviewed epidemiological study comparing fully unvaccinated children to fully vaccinated children for autism incidence that found no association.

Click for the full answer

Summary

I was unable to convince ChatGPT it might be wrong. It is similar to trying to convince my friends. They are stuck in their beliefs.

When I queried AlterAI, the response was brutally honest. No arguing required.

ChatGPT in this case is programmed to follow the narrative, not the science. AlterAI is programmed to tell you the truth.

If you have a child who rapidly developed ASD/autism, please take my new survey; just 2 questions. Thanks.

Share