Executive summary

You can’t make this stuff up.

The vaccine injured get nothing. The company that injured them gets billions.

Here’s the headline and link to the TrialSiteNews story:

The Medicare data in public view shows the COVID shots increased the COVID case fatality rate

This is insane. As time goes on, the COVID case fatality rate should drop as people get natural immunity.

The official US Medicare data in Nursing homes shows clearly that the shots didn’t work. But that link no longer works!

They removed the CMS Nursing Home data from the Medicare site so nobody would know what happened.

But I kept a copy in my GitHub.

The shots were rolled out in December of 2020.

So you’d expect the COVID case fatality rates (CFR) to fall dramatically over time after that because it’s the same variant. Right???

Well, guess what?

Using each state’s own baseline and a smooth 8-week series, the geometric mean CFR ratio rose above baseline:

Relative to December 2020 baseline: 2021-01-03: 1.00x, 95% CI 0.90 to 1.10 2021-01-31: 1.11x, 95% CI 1.02 to 1.20 2021-02-07: 1.14x, 95% CI 1.03 to 1.26 2021-03-07: 1.32x, 95% CI 1.21 to 1.45 2021-04-04: 1.54x, 95% CI 1.33 to 1.80 Relative to January baseline: 2021-02-07: 1.14x, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.23 2021-03-07: 1.33x, 95% CI 1.14 to 1.55 2021-04-04: 1.55x, 95% CI 1.30 to 1.83 Relative to Feb baseline: 2021-03-07: 1.14x, 95% CI 1.00 to 1.31 2021-04-04: 1.33x, 95% CI 1.13 to 1.57

I’m sorry, but this data is consistent with a vaccine that simply did not work and made things worse.

This is the longitudinal nursing home full population data. No selection bias. Nearly all vaccinated. No benefit.



In fact, if anything, it shows that the vaccines made you more likely to die if you got COVID.

I can’t put this in a paper. It would never be published. And if it was published, it would be removed from the journal.

Did it reduce cases?

So the remaining question is whether the shots reduced infection risk. For that the wastewater data is dispositive and Israel had the best wastewater monitoring in the world. After the shots rolled out, cases increased by 10X!

This slide is from Israel wastewater surveillance for respiratory viruses. The y-axis is a log scale.

Israel had the highest cases per capita for Delta and Omicron in the world.

They should have had the lowest if the vaccine worked. Duh.

Why does the government have to buy the vaccines?

Pfizer can simply make them based on demand from pharmacies. Let the pharmacies pre-order these shots.

Summary

The US government Medicare data shows the shots didn’t reduce the case fatality rate and Israel, one of the most vaccinated nations on earth, had the highest cases on earth after the shots rolled out. That’s hard to explain, isn’t it?

It seems that people’s beliefs are not be affected by the data in plain sight.

So the only question is why we’re giving Pfizer only $1.25B rather than $10B or maybe a $100B to buy a vaccine that nobody wants?

Baffling for sure!

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