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Vicki George's avatar
Vicki George
6h

The only silver lining is that most people aren't taking them. The bad news is some people will die and our taxes will be used to do it.

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Vee's avatar
Vee
6h

Can you imagine how many of the vaccine injured could be helped with $1.2 billion?

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