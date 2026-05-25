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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
8h

Steve,

It is like we all got caught up in an episode of The Twilight Zone ...

[Rod Serling]: Imagine, if you will, a nation given the choice to take an experimental modified-RNA injection or to lose their job or their enlistment status in the military, yet no evidence of any mortality benefit was ever found in the people taking the shots ...

In those of working age, peak weekly excess death (70% excess) was found in the week of 5 Sep 2021. In those of age 65-74, peak weekly excess death (67%) was found in the week of 30 Jan 2022. In those of age 75-84, while peak weekly excess (60%) was found in the week of 3 Jan 2021, the runner-up week was 30 Jan 2022, when weekly excess death was 55%.

In no week during all of 2020 was weekly excess death any higher than in these post-jab weeks.

[ https://deepd1ve.substack.com/p/weekly-excess-death-after-covid-shots ]

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2 replies by Steve Kirsch
Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
10hEdited

I knew this in 2022 with primitive analysis.

McCullough knew it. So did Malone and Simone. Just look at the time we wasted and lives lost because politics was more important than science.

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