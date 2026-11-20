Executive summary

One of my readers asked an interesting question about vaccines and nursing school:

Hello Mr. Kirsch, Our youngest daughter is considering nursing school. Is there any school in the U.S. that does not require the vaccine, or will give an exemption for it? We learned that the choice of words matter, such that a school that has mandatory vaccines/requires them might “unrequire them” for reasons within a defined parameter. What does this mean for potential MD students who also don’t want to get that vaccine? Are we shutting a sector of society out of those fields?

It turns out there are schools that don’t require the COVID shots, but only in Indiana, can you totally escape vaccination requirements for all vaccines, starting July 1, 2026.

Indiana passed a law requiring religious exemptions be respected, but it applied only to the schools, and not the clinics required to complete your training. On March 12, 2026, they closed the loophole to apply also to the clinics.

Full AlterAI AI analysis here.

Here’s the picture in other states: you can get out of the COVID shots, but not the other shots

What’s amazing is if you have high titers, you can escape the shots in many places. A pleasant surprise for sure!

🟢 Schools With an Explicit COVID Exemption Process (Medical and/or Religious)

These are programs that publish a real process — not a promise of placement.

UT Arlington (TX) — College of Nursing considers medical and religious exemptions case by case; COVID not required by the university itself. Hospital sites generally accept COVID and flu exemptions. Exemption applies only inside the school; clinical site decides separately.

Standard College of Nursing (Falls Church, VA) — COVID religious exemption, renewed annually, requires personal statement plus a statement from your religious leader. Moral, philosophical, and conscientious objection explicitly rejected.

Xavier University (Cincinnati, OH) — medical and religious exemption through the university, but the nursing college warns your compliance portal will stay flagged as rejected all program long, and you must re-seek approval every semester and at every new clinical facility.

Milligan University (TN) — medical exemption and religious exception, with the honesty that some affiliated sites won’t accept either.

Butler Community College (KS) — COVID exemption/declination with either provider documentation or a letter explaining religious belief, plus a flu declination form with stated reasons.

McLennan Community College (TX) — exemptions for both annual flu and COVID on medical or conscience grounds, reviewed by program director and dean. Not guaranteed, and sites can refuse.

Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing (St. Louis) — separate religious and medical exemption forms for both COVID and influenza.

Thiel College (PA) — religious or medical exemption through student health for health-care programs.

Liberty University (VA) — university-level medical and religious exemption forms; nursing clinical prerequisites still run through the partner sites.

Grand Canyon University (AZ) — university-level medical, religious, and personal exemptions; nursing rotations subject to each facility.

Chamberlain University — immunization waiver request exists, but the school states plainly the exemption only covers Chamberlain’s own policy, not the facility’s.

University of Kansas Medical Center — COVID religious and medical exemption forms, though some partner sites refuse religious exemptions outright and force a leave of absence instead.

Ramapo College (NJ) — granted a nursing student’s religious exemption, then allegedly told her security would be called if she entered the building. She withdrew and sued.

🟡 Schools That Don’t Require COVID at All

Better odds than any exemption form — the school has nothing to exempt you from.

Northeastern Junior College (CO)

CSU San Marcos and CSU Fullerton (CA)

University of Kansas Medical Center

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Miami Dade College (FL)

Azusa Pacific University (CA)

Southern Regional Technical College (GA)

Sampson Community College (NC)

New Jersey City University

University of Arizona College of Nursing

Texas A&M College of Nursing — COVID absent from its current compliance list; flu is required annually

North Central Technical College (WI) LVN — notes the DFW Hospital Council standards allow flu exemption for medical or religious reasons

🔵 Schools With Explicit Flu Exemption Processes

Conemaugh School of Nursing (PA) — medical and religious flu exemptions; no approved exemption by deadline means no clinical.

Lamar University (TX) — medical or religious flu exemption; masking required, and if no site accepts you, you withdraw from the course.

Tennessee Tech (TN) — medical exception and religious accommodation forms for flu.

University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing — medical and religious flu exemption request form.

Walden University — flu declination form or provider-signed waiver.

Barnes-Jewish , McLennan , Butler CC — as above, both vaccines.

Western Massachusetts clinical consortium — Baystate and Cooley Dickinson accept school-approved medical or religious flu exemptions; Holyoke and Mercy accept declination.

Mt. SAC’s hospital list (CA) — Adventist Health White Memorial, BHC-Alhambra, Chino, Corona Regional, Pomona Valley, St. Jude, and the Silverado facilities all allow COVID declination or exemption; several also allow flu declination.

🔴 Schools That Refuse Religious Exemptions or Refuse All Exemptions

Know these before you waste an application fee.

Washington State University College of Nursing — medical exemptions only. “The CON cannot accept religious exemptions.” Also: “There are no exemptions for TB screening.”

Dordt University (IA) — no religious exemption for nursing students at all, because it would block clinical progression.

Ponce Health Sciences University (PR) — “No exemptions will be permitted in the Medical or Nursing programs.”

Wayne State University College of Nursing (MI) — “No exemptions from the vaccination requirements are allowed, including... medical or religious reasons,” except documented life-threatening anaphylaxis.

NYU Rory Meyers — religious exemption exists on paper but is curtailed by NYS Department of Health rules for anyone entering covered health care facilities.

Truckee Meadows Community College CNA (NV) — “mandatory, no exceptions and no exemptions.”

EVIT practical nursing (AZ) — “EXEMPTIONS for any reason are not accepted.”

Collin College (TX) and McLennan — no exemption process for the state-mandated list (Tdap, MMR, Hep B, varicella).

⚫ What’s Mandated With Effectively No Exemption

These are the walls. Note that almost all of them can be satisfied by a positive titer rather than a shot — which is the actual escape hatch most people miss.

Requirement

Exemption reality

MMR

Universal. Titer accepted nearly everywhere; no religious exemption at clinical sites

Hepatitis B

Universal, with post-series surface antibody titer. A handful of Texas schools accept a provider-written waiver; most do not

Varicella

Universal. Positive titer or two doses; history of chickenpox usually rejected without labs

Tdap

Universal. No titer exists, so there is no way to test out — this is the one with genuinely no alternative

TB screening

Not a vaccine, but a hard gate. WSU: no exemptions, period. Annual or two-step baseline at most programs

Influenza

Annual. Exemptible at many schools, zero-exemption at some sites — San Antonio Regional mandates it with no exemptions; College Hospital accepts only egg allergy

COVID

Widely variable; some hospitals still refuse all exemptions (Hillcrest Woods, Huntington on the Mt. SAC list)

🧭 How to Actually Work This

State law is your leverage, and it’s uneven. Texas statute (TAC 97.62 and 97.64) permits exclusion from compliance for medical contraindications and reasons of conscience, including religious belief — a notarized DSHS affidavit, valid two years, explicitly covering students in health-related courses. But schools like McLennan read the clinical-site rule as overriding it. Utah law requires colleges to offer medical and personal exemptions, but carves out students in medical settings entirely.

Ask three questions before you pay a deposit:

“Give me the current list of clinical affiliates and which ones accept school-approved exemptions.” If they won’t produce it in writing, that’s your answer. “Is the exemption granted by the school, or does each site re-review it?” Xavier and UTA both re-review every semester. “What happens to my tuition and progression if no site accepts me?” Most handbooks say: withdrawal, no refund, program incomplete.

And understand what the “religious” test is actually doing. Schools demanding a pastor’s letter, published denominational doctrine, or a notarized statement aren’t verifying sincerity — they’re running a filter designed to wash out anyone without institutional religious cover. A private individual with a genuine conviction and no congregation is exactly who those forms are built to exclude.

Summary

The vaccinated v. unvaccinated studies published in the scientific literature all show people with fewer vaccines are healthier. No exceptions.

Yet to get through nursing school today, except for Indiana, you have to sacrifice your health.

Isn’t it amazing how religious exemptions are safe in Indiana, but unsafe in other states?

This explains why so many nurses are pro-vax: the schools simply don’t accept those with critical thinking skills.

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