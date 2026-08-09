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David Schulhof's avatar
David Schulhof
4h

People upset, name calling, all kinds of disconnect.

Yes, its upsetting to know you hurt your kids. But this is well established and denying it helps other kids get hurt.

Unbelievable to me that science data is political on the left.

I shared a Cleveland clinic study with a casual aquantance and he told me never to send him something like that again.

Crazy people who reject science because they don't like the truth.

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Richard Bates's avatar
Richard Bates
4h

People want to believe and trust what they have been told by the "authorities" with no questions ever asked. One should never trust without verifying and the older I get the more I realize that the so called authorities are either not that bright or have a hidden agenda or both. Please don't ever give up your pursuit of the truth. From a fellow BSEE.

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