Executive summary

The AlterAI analysis concluded: “The question is “does Tylenol increase autism risk in vulnerable children” — and the answer to that is an unambiguous yes.”

The link provides the details and notes, among other things, “Autistic individuals consistently show significantly reduced glutathione levels and impaired redox regulation compared to neurotypical controls. This isn’t a fringe finding — it’s been replicated across multiple studies using different methodologies. The pattern is striking: ...”

I confirmed that with Claude just now. Claude wrote: “Broadly, yes — the descriptive part of that claim is accurate and genuinely well-replicated, not fringe.

What’s solidly true: at the group level, autistic children do show reduced glutathione and a shifted redox balance compared to controls, and this has held up across many studies and methodologies. The largest synthesis is a 2020 meta-analysis in Translational Psychiatry pooling 87 studies (about 4,900 ASD vs 4,200 controls). It found consistently lower reduced glutathione (GSH), lower total glutathione, higher oxidized glutathione (GSSG), and a lower GSH/GSSG ratio — the classic signature of oxidative stress and impaired redox regulation. Earlier independent meta-analyses (Frustaci et al. 2012; Main et al. 2012) reached the same conclusion, and it’s been seen in plasma, in immune cells, and — importantly — in postmortem brain tissue (the low glutathione redox status isn’t only a blood phenomenon). So “replicated across multiple studies using different methodologies” is a fair characterization. This is one of the more reproducible biochemical findings in autism research.“

My post asking whether Tylenol was temporally associated with a behavior change

When I asked on r/Autism_Parenting to find out what the prevalence is, I was labelled “a moronic scourge to society” for asking the question. Here’s the entire post (it was just the question):

Reaction on r/Autism_Parenting to asking the question

Here’s a sample:

Why the moderators removed my post from r/Autism_Parenting

My question was interpreted as “rage bait” and “non established science.”

Established science in their view means “CNN said so” or it’s on the AAP website.

If you try show them the scientific basis for the question, they simply refuse to read it.

They never answer. So basically I’m told my post is non-established science, and when you point out that this is one of the most established links in autism research, they refuse to read the science backing the claim. So you can’t convince them.

What happens if you ask a related question on X

53% of the poll I did on X had a sudden regression.

Yet on r/Autism_Parenting, most appear to believe there is no trigger event and their child was autistic from birth.

One parent even claimed to see hand flapping on the ultrasound. In reality, this is a subjective interpretation of a neutral biological event, intensified by modern anxieties surrounding neurodevelopment. Think about it: if it was that easy to diagnosis autism, we’d know it instantly 100% of the time. No false positives.

So these people consider themselves the experts and they aren’t interested in being exposed to any information that might upset their world view of things. On the other hand, I am HAPPY to engage with them to hear THEIR arguments. It’s asymmetrical listening.

Summary

It is interesting that the subset of people who believe the autism narrative have a strong reaction against data gathering on topics that might contradict their beliefs.

Yet those who are skeptical of the autism narrative, have no problem answering any questions.

The bottom line is that the best way to collect objective information on the impact of vaccines, Tylenol, etc. on autism is to get on the intake form of an autism diagnostic clinic.

Anyone know of one who would be open to asking more detailed questions? I asked another parent support group on Reddit if there was such a clinic asking these questions today, and the answer is no, the data isn’t being collected in the very spot it should be collected (from parents, as close as possible to the event).

It seems that a large part of our society doesn’t want to know what causes autism even though their hypothesis is completely inadequate to explain the rise in autism diagnoses.

They are happy believing what they are told.

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